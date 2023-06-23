Is Motley Crue Teasing a New Song Named ‘Dogs of War’?

Motley Crue appears to be gearing up for something.

On Friday morning the band tweeted a poster for a "Dogs of War" show taking place on June 30 at the Underworld club in London, noting that tickets will be available on Monday. The tweet also includes a 41-second clip of an unknown song.

It is not specified if Dogs of War is the name of the song or the band performing on June 30. One possible explanation would be that Motley Crue is playing the club under an assumed name.

You can see the poster and hear the song clip below.

Motley Crue is currently set to appear in Switzerland on June 27, after which their tour schedule is clear until a July 1 date in London.

The band does have new music on the way though when it will arrive hasn't been revealed yet. "The three songs that I just got with them are so amazing," producer Bob Rock, who also produced their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood, said last month. "It was just the best time."

These will be the first new songs with guitarist John 5, who recently replaced Mick Mars in the band's touring lineup. "The songs are fucking heavy," John 5 noted in a recent interview. "I sound like a little excited kid right now, but they’re heavy and they’re mean. I can’t wait for them to come out. I’m just so excited."

According to John 5, the new music is close to being finished. "I don't know if they’re completely done but I would say they're like probably 98%," he explained. "It has to be mixed; it has to be mastered. … All I can tell you is that it’s heavy and it’s aggressive, and I think people are going to dig it because, talking as a fan, it's fucking badass."