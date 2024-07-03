Watch Deep Purple’s Video for New Song ‘Lazy Sod’

Deep Purple has released a video for their new song "Lazy Sod," taken from the upcoming album =1.

The follow-up to 2021’s covers collection Turning to Crime is their first with guitarist Simon McBride, who replaced Steve Morse two years ago. “Lazy Sod” is the third single from the LP, after “Portable Door” and “Pictures of You.”

The 13-track =1 arrives on July 19. The track listing and the “Lazy Sod” video can be seen below.

“Recently, a young journalist asked me how many songs I had written in my life,” singer Ian Gillan said of the new song in a statement. “I replied that the last time my assistant counted, 20 years ago, it was over 500. I felt quite accomplished – until she pointed out Dolly Parton’s 5,000 songs, calling me a lazy sod. I couldn’t help but agree and wrote down the exchange in my notebook.”

READ MORE: Glenn Hughes Says He’ll Never Talk to Deep Purple Bandmates Again

Deep Purple’s earMusic label noted that “=1 embodies the essence and attitude of their 1970s incarnation possibly more than any other album in recent memory. With the legendary Bob Ezrin once again producing, the record evokes the pioneering band’s classic sound, without relying on nostalgia.

“The enigmatic title =1 symbolizes the idea that in a world growing ever more complex, everything eventually simplifies down to a single, unified essence. Everything equals one. Its full meaning will be revealed in the coming weeks, with the artwork also playing its part. Fans have already been speculating after mysterious equations and depictions of multiverses appeared in London, Paris and Berlin in recent days.”

The band joins Yes for a North American tour that starts on Aug. 14.

Deep Purple, '=1' Track Listing

1. “Show Me”

2. “A Bit on the Side”

3. “Sharp Shooter”

4. “Portable Door”

5. “Old-Fangled Thing”

6. “If I Were You”

7. “Pictures of You”

8. “I’m Saying Nothin’”

9. “Lazy Sod”

10. “Now You're Talkin’”

11. “No Money to Burn”

12. “I’ll Catch You”

13. “Bleeding Obvious”