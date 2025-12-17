38 Special has set a dozen initial 2026 concert dates in support of their just-released album Milestone. They'll play multiple shows in Illinois, Georgia and South Dakota, with additional concerts in Florida, Louisiana and Texas, among others.

Frontman Don Barnes is the only remaining classic-era member of 38 Special, which he co-founded with fellow singer Donnie Van Zant. 38 Special's final scheduled 2026 appearance so far is in June at the Rock Ribs and Ridges Festival in Augusta, New Jersey, where they'll appear on a bill with Blackberry Smoke and the Artimus Pyle Band. Van Zant's late brother Ronnie was Pyle's '70s-era bandmate in Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Tickets are available at 38 Special's official web site. See a complete list of scheduled dates, cities and venues below, along with a continuously updated list of 2026 rock tours.

When Was 38 Special's Last Album Released?

Milestone broke a quiet stretch for 38 Special that dated back more than 20 years to 2004's Drivetrain. Guest performances and cowriters on the new LP include Randy Bachman, Train's Pat Monahan and Survivor co-founder Jim Peterik, who produced Milestone after collaborating on several 38 Special songs over the years, including their breakthrough 1980 single "Rockin' Into the Night."

38 Special peaked commercially in 1982 when both Special Forces and the Peterik co-written single "Caught Up in You" reached the Top 10. They continued to spin off charting hits for nearly a decade, peaking at No. 6 with 1989's "Second Chance." Peterik cowrote eight of the 12 songs on Drivetrain, too.

More recently, 38 Special was on the road as part of a joint 2025 tour with Kansas and Jefferson Starship. Van Zant also released an album last year titled Always Look Up with his other sibling, current Lynyrd Skynyrd frontman Johnny Van Zant.

Donnie Van Zant and Don Barnes at 38 Special's induction into the Georgia Music Hall of Fame. (Rick Diamond, Getty Images)

38 Special 2026 U.S. Tour

2/6 – Peoria, IL @ Prairie Home Alliance Theater

2/7 – Rockford, IL @ Coronado Performing Arts Center

2/11 – Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger Performing Arts Center

2/12 – Evans, GA @ Columbia County Performing Arts Center

2/13 – Fayetteville, GA @ Trilith Live

2/14 – Sarasota, FL @ Thunder By the Bay Music and Motors Festival

2/25 – New Braunfels, TX @ Brauntex Performing Arts Theatre

2/27 – Lake Charles, LA @ Golden Nugget Hotel & Casino

3/20 – Newkirk, OK @ 7 Clans First Council Casino Hotel

4/16 – Brookings, SD @ Swiftel Center

4/19 – Deadwood, SD @ Deadwood Mountain Grand

6/26-27 – Augusta, NJ @ Rock Ribs and Ridges 2025