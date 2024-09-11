Van Zant Return With Christian Album ‘Always Look Up’

Van Zant – led by Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Johnny Van Zant and his brother, 38 Special’s Donnie Van Zant – have announced their return with their first album of Christian rock.

It’s titled Always Look Up and features the previously-released track “Jesus Christ” along with new release “There You Are.” The LP, which follows 2007’s My Kind of Country, arrives on Nov. 22 via the Frontiers label. It’s available for pre-order now.

Both songs, and a complete track list, are available below.

READ MORE: Skynyrd's Rickey Medlocke Flips the Bird to Rock Hall Over Exclusion

“I’ll be honest… the Devil was my best friend at one time,” Johnny said in a statement. “[T]here ain’t too much that I didn’t try over the years, but I always kept hearing our dad speaking the Bible… Our dad should have been a preacher because, boy, when he started talking the gospel, you didn’t get up and move.”

He added: “I always believed in Jesus Christ, but I wasn’t saved… I felt like I had my personal connection, just like the song ‘It’s Up To You’ that’s on this new album. Over the years, that voice of my dad was reminding me to try to be a better person. I made lots of mistakes… [H]opefully I don’t get to the pearly gates and they’re closed for me. I’m trying to get through them now!"

Donnie reported that the idea of a Christian album had long been a bucket-list entry for the brothers. “We’ve tried our very best to just write about truth, about people, about problems and situations and just try to be true to ourselves,” he said. “We try to touch people emotionally and spiritually. If we can do that, I think we’ve done our jobs.”

Watch Van Zant’s ‘Jesus Christ’ Video

Watch Van Zant’s ‘There You Are’ Video

Van Zant - ‘Always Look Up’ Track List

1. “Awesome God”

2. “Stand Up”

3. “Warrior”

4. “There You Are”

5. “Speak His Name”

6. “Why God Brought Me Here”

7. “Praying”

8. “It’s Up to You”

9. “Holy Moment”

10. “Leaning on the Cross”

11. “Jesus Christ”