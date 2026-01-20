Rush will belatedly celebrate the 40th anniversary of their 1984 album Grace Under Pressure with an expanded box set in March.

The upcoming box set will be issued in several configurations, including a five-disc (four CDs, one Blu-ray) Super Deluxe Edition that features a new mix of the album and a live show from the band's hometown of Toronto, as well as Dolby Atmos mixes.

The band's 10th LP was released in April 1984 and peaked at No. 10 in the U.S. The album included the single "Distant Early Warning," a No. 3 hit on Billboard's rock chart.

"Our songwriting had taken us to a different musical place," notes Geddy Lee in a press release announcing the album, "an expansion of our soundscape with a range of new technologies, not just keyboards and samples, but electronic drums too, while getting to know the new dude behind the console [producer Peter Henderson] with a very different working style."

What's on Rush's 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Grace Under Pressure'?

The 40th-anniversary edition of Grace Under Pressure includes a 2025 remaster of the original 1984 album, as well as a 2025 mix by Terry Brown, the British producer who had worked on every Rush album from 1975's Fly by Night through 1982's Signals.

Surviving members Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson commissioned the Brown mix of the album for the anniversary reissue.

The set also includes the band's complete show from Toronto's Maple Leaf Gardens on Sept. 21, 1984. Parts of this concert had been released on the Grace Under Pressure Tour live album and video, but its appearance on the upcoming box marks its debut in its entirety.

Lee also wrote liner notes for the box, the first time he has shared thoughts in one of the band's reissues.

You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition of Rush's Grace Under Pressure reissue, which will be released on March 13, below.

Where Is Rush Playing in 2026?

The expanded album follows the news of Rush's 2026 tour. The reunion shows include dozens of dates that begin on June 7 in Los Angeles and end on Dec. 17 in Vancouver.

Stops on the tour — the band's first since drummer Neil Peart died in 2020 — include Chicago, Denver and Atlanta. Anika Nilles will be filling in for Peart on all of the dates.

You can view all of Rush's upcoming concert dates, many of which are already sold out, below.

Rush, 'Grace Under Pressure' - 40th Anniversary Super Deluxe Edition Track Listing

CD 1

Original Album – Produced by Rush and Peter Henderson / 2025 Remaster on CD for the first time

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

CD 2

Original Album – 2025 Terry Brown Mix*

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

CD 3

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

CD 4

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984 – continued

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Red Sector A

3. Closer To The Heart

4. Kid Gloves

5. YYZ

6. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

7. Tom Sawyer

8. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

9. Vital Signs

10. Finding My Way

11. In The Mood

BLU-RAY – DISC 5

Grace Under Pressure Tour: Live In Toronto 1984 – Concert Video*

Maple Leaf Gardens – September 21, 1984

Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 5.1 / PCM Stereo

1. The Spirit Of Radio

2. Subdivisions

3. The Body Electric

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Weapon

6. Witch Hunt

7. New World Man

8. Between The Wheels

9. Red Barchetta

10. Distant Early Warning

11. Red Sector A

12. Closer To The Heart

13. Kid Gloves

14. YYZ

15. 2112: The Temples Of Syrinx

16. Tom Sawyer

17. Red Lenses / Drum Solo

18. Vital Signs

19. Finding My Way

20. In The Mood

Grace Under Pressure – Original Album Surround & Stereo Mixes

1984 Album Mix – Dolby Atmos* / Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

2025 Album Mix – PCM Stereo*

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. Red Sector A

4. The Enemy Within

5. The Body Electric

6. Kid Gloves

7. Red Lenses

8. Between The Wheels

Bonus Promo Videos

Dolby TrueHD 5.1* / PCM Stereo

1. Distant Early Warning

2. Afterimage

3. The Enemy Within

4. The Body Electric

* Previously Unreleased

Rush, 2026 Fifty Something Tour

6/7 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)

6/9 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)

6/11 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)

6/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum (Sold out)

6/18 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes (Sold out)

6/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Palacio de los Deportes

6/24 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)

6/26 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)

6/28 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)

6/30 – Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena (Sold out)

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)

7/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)

7/20 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)

7/22 – Chicago, IL @ United Center (Sold out)

7/28 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)

7/30 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)

8/1 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)

8/3 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden (Sold out)

8/7 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)

8/9 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)

8/13 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena (Sold out)

8/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

8/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

8/26 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

8/28 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

9/2 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/4 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

9/12 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/14 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

9/17 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/19 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

9/23 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

10/5 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/7 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

10/10 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/15 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/17 - San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

10/25 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/27 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

10/30 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/1 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/5 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/7 - Hollywood, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Live

11/9 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena

11/11- Tampa, FL @ Benchmark Arena

11/20 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/22 - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

11/25 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/27 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

12/1 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/3 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

12/10 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/12 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

12/15 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/17 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena