Phish's upcoming summer tour will include a string multi-night stands, including stops at Fenway Park in Boston and Madison Square Garden in New York City. See a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

A ticket request period is already underway and continues through Noon ET on Monday, Feb. 23. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public beginning at 10AM ET on Friday, Feb. 27.

Phish had previously confirmed a Las Vegas run at the Sphere, all of which quickly sold out. They began the year with the annual Riviera Maya getaway at Moon Palace in Cancun, Mexico.

When Does Phish's 2026 Tour begin?

Phish's return to Madison Square Garden will bring the total number of shows to 96 since the group made their debut at the venue back in 1994. Check out the tour announcement video below.

Two-night stands include Fenway Park in Boston, as well as Madison, Wisconsin; Savannah, Georgia and Columbia, Maryland. Phish hasn't appeared in Madison since 1998; the band is debuting in Savannah. They've scheduled three-night residencies in Noblesville, Illinois; and Commerce City, Colorado, the latter continuing a Labor Day tradition.

A limited number of travel packages are available for select cities, including hotel and tickets. They go on sale at Noon ET on Thursday, Feb. 19. For more information, visit the band's official website.

Phish's final performance in Cancun included a record-breaking 40-minute version of "A Song I Heard the Ocean Sing," ranking among the Top 10 longest in their four decades together.

Phish 2026 Tour Dates

4/16-18 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

4/23-25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

4/30, 5/1-2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sphere

7/7-8 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center

7/10-12 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

7/14-15 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

7/17 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

7/18-19 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

7/21 – Syracuse, NY @ Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater

7/22 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/24-25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/27 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/29 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/31, 8/1 – Boston, MA @ Fenway Park

9/4-6 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park