Joe Jackson Returns With New Tour and First Rock LP in 7 Years
Joe Jackson will kick off a massive 80-show international tour with a string of North American concerts. But first, he'll release of his first rock album since 2019.
Hope and Fury is set to arrive on April 10, 2026 across three formats, including compact disc, 180g vinyl and digitally. Pre-orders for the album are already underway. See a complete track listing below, along with dates, cities and venues for the 2026 tour.
The new LP follows 2023's What a Racket!, which featured music hall compositions recorded with a 12-piece orchestra. "I always knew I was in this music thing for life," Jackson recently told the U.K.'s Chap magazine. "So every now and again I'm going to do something different, to keep it interesting."
Recorded in Berlin and New York City, Hope and Fury was co-produced by Jackson with Patrick Dillett and also features bassist Graham Maby, guitarist Teddy Kumpel, and drummer Doug Yowell. Jackson's most recent rock record, The Fool, will be seven years old when Hope and Fury is released.
When Does Joe Jackson's 2026 Tour Begin?
Jackson's tour begins in May at Poughkeepsie, New York, and continues into Canada and across the U.S. with stops in Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Montreal, New York City and San Francisco, among many others. There's also a multi-night stand in Chicago. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 14, and will be available on Jackson's official website.
Joe Jackson, 'Hope and Fury' Track Listing
"Welcome to Burning-by-Sea"
"I'm Not Sorry"
"Made God Laugh"
"Do Do Do"
"Fabulous People"
"After All This Time"
"The Face"
"End of the Pier"
"See You in September"
Joe Jackson, 2026 Hope and Fury Tour
NORTH AMERICA
5/11 – Poughkeepsie, NY @ Bardavon 1869 Opera House
5/13 – Montreal, QC @ Place Des Arts, Theatre Maisonneuve
5/14 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
5/16 – Rochester, NY @ Kodak Theatre
5/17 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral
5/19–20 – Chicago, IL @ Park West
5/22 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theatre
5/23– Minneapolis, MN @ Pantages Theatre
5/27 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue
5/28 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
5/30 – San Francisco, CA @ Curran Theatre
5/31 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
6/2 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
6/3 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
6/5 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kimo Theatre
6/6 – Boulder, CO @ Chautauqua Auditorium
6/9 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
6/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
6/12 – Omaha, NE @ Admiral
6/14 – Austin, TX @ The Paramount Theatre
6/16 – Houston, TX @ Heights Theatre
6/17 – Dallas, TX @ Majestic Theatre
6/19 – San Antonio, TX @ Empire Theatre
6/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre
6/24 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
6/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
6/27 – Charlotte, NC @ Knight Theatre
6/29 – Orlando, FL @ Steinmetz Hall @ Dr. Phillips Center
7/1 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ The Parker
7/2 – Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre
7/7 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
7/8 – New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre
7/10 – Providence, RI @ Uptown Theater
7/11 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
7/14 – Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theatre
7/15 – Stamford, CT @ Palace Theatre
7/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Lansdowne Theater
7/18 – New York, NY @ Beacon Theatre
EUROPE
9/24 – Cork, Ireland @ Cork City Hall
9/27 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Olympia Theatre
9/29 – Bristol, UK @ Beacon
10/1 – Cambridge, UK @ Corn Exchange
10/2 – Bournemouth, UK @ Pavilion Theatre
10/4 – London, UK @ Palladium
10/5 – Liverpool, UK @ Philharmonic Hall
10/7 – York, UK @ Barbican
10/9 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s
10/12 – Paris, France @ L’Olympia
10/13 – Lyon, France @ Le Radiant-Bellevue
10/14 – Toulouse, France @ Theatre du Casino Barrière
10/17 – Porto, Portugal @ Casa da Musica
10/18 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Aula Magna
10/20 – Madrid, Spain @ Teatro La Latina
10/21 – Valencia, Spain @ Teatro La Rambleta
10/23 – Barcelona, Spain @ Paral·lel 62
10/25 – Bordeaux, France @ Theatre Femina
10/27 – Lille, France @ Theatre Sebastopol
10/28 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Liederhalle/Hegelsaal
10/31 – Bremen, Germany @ Metropol Theater
11/1 – Munich, Germany @ Circus Krone
11/2 – Berlin, Germany @ Admiralspalast
11/4 – Essen, Germany @ Lichtburg
11/5 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik
11/7 – Darmstadt, Germany @ Staatstheater
11/9 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Kaufleuten
11/11 – Bologna, Italy @ Teatro Duse
11/12 – Rome, Italy @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica: Sala Sinopoli
11/14 – Milan, Italy @ Teatro Lirico
11/16 – Vienna, Austria @ Globe
11/17 – Cologne, Germany @ Gloria
11/18 – Luxembourg @ den Atelier
11/20 – Antwerp, Belgium @ De Roma
11/21 – Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique
11/24 – Ghent, Belgium @ Vooruit
11/26 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Nieuwe Luxor
11/28 – Eindhoven, Netherlands @ Muziekgebouw
11/29 – Groningen, Netherlands @ De Oosterport
12/1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Royal Theatre Carre
