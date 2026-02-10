Corrosion of Conformity Announce New ‘Good God / Baad Man’ Double Album

Corrosion of Conformity have announced that their long-awaited new double studio album, Good God / Baad Man, will be released on April 3.

You can see the full track list, check out the cover art and hear the album's blistering lead single "Gimme Some More" below. You can pre-order Good God / Baad Man from Nuclear Blast now.

“As we went on, we had such a crazy plethora of songs, it was almost like two different directions,” singer / guitarist Pepper Keenan explained in a press release announcing the album. “We knew we had to split it into two different albums. Then we came up with this concept.

“Our producer, Warren Riker, kept calling it Dark Side Of The Doom,” Keenan continued. “In my head, it’s a weird love letter to all things rock ‘n’ roll. We used that for the freedom to go in different directions.

"Each album is its own tiny universe and has its own identity. Good God leans toward the heavier/pissed end of the spectrum. Baad Man is more on the throwdown rock scope. As we went along, it became clear which songs went on which album.”

Good God / Baad Man will be C.O.C.'s first album since 2018's No Cross No Crown, and their first since the 2020 death of founding drummer Reed Mullin. Founding bassist Mike Dean departed the group over creative differences in 2024.

Keenan, who first joined the band in 1989, and founding lead guitarist Woody Weatherman are joined by bassist Bobby Landgraf and drummer Stanton Moore on the new album.

Moore, known as the founding drummer of Galactic and for his various other genre-hopping projects, previously performed on C.O.C.'s excellent 2005 album In the Arms of God.

C.O.C. has also lined up a busy tour schedule for 2026, including headlining dates and shows where they will open for Clutch. You can see their full itinerary below.

Pepper Keenan Fans Could Get Both C.O.C. and Down Albums in 2026

2026 is looking to be a doubly busy year for Keenan. Down, the group he formed with Pantera singer Phillip Anselmo and Crowbar guitarist Kirk Windstein, have reportedly completed work on their first new album since 2014's Down IV: Part II. The as-yet-untitled record is expected to be released his fall.

Watch Corrosion of Conformity Perform 'Gimme Some Moore'

Corrosion of Conformity 'Good God /Baad Man Track' List:

Disc 1: Good God

1. "Good God? / Final Dawn"

2. "You Or Me"

3. "Gimme Some Moore"

4. "The Handler"

5. "Bedouin’s Hand"

6. "Run For Your Life"

Disc 2: Baad Man

7. "Baad Man"

8. "Lose Yourself"

9. "Mandra Sonos"

10. "Asleep On The Killing Floor"

11. "Handcuff County"

12. "Swallowing The Anchor"

13. "Brickman"

14. "Forever Amplified"

Corrosion of Conformity 2026 Tour Dates:

4/07/2026 The Masquerade – Atlanta, GA *

4/08/2026 The Pyrle – Greensboro, NC *

4/09/2026 Starland Ballroom – Sayreville, NJ ^

4/11/2026 The Palladium – Worcester, MA ^

4/12/2026 Kodak Center Theater – Rochester, NY ^

4/14/2026 The Factory – Chesterfield, MO ^

4/15/2026 Manchester Music Hall – Lexington, KY ^

4/17/2026 VooDoo at Harrah’s Kansas City – North Kansas City, MO ^

4/18/2026 Anthem at Hard Rock Sioux City – Sioux City, IA **

4/19/2026 The District – Sioux Falls, SD ^

4/21/2026 Mesa Theater – Grand Junction, CO ^

4/22/2026 Metro Music Hall – Salt Lake City, UT (COC only)

4/23/2026 Treefort Music Hall – Boise, ID ^

4/24/2026 Cargo Concert Hall – Reno, NV ^

4/25/2026 Sick New World – Las Vegas, NV Festival Date

4/27/2026 Sunshine Theater – Albuquerque, NM ^

4/28/2026 The Horseshoe – Midland, TX ^

4/29/2026 The Aztec Theatre – San Antonio, TX ^

5/01/2026 Vinyl Music Hall – Pensacola, FL ^

5/02/2026 The Signal – Chattanooga, TN ^

5/03/2026 The Orange Peel – Asheville, NC ^

5/05/2026 Phoenix Concert Theatre – Toronto, ON *

5/06/2026 Fairmount Theatre -- Montreal, QC *

5/07/2026 Le Poisson Rouge – New York, NY ***

5/08/2026 Underground Arts – Philadelphia, PA ***

5/09/2026 Mr. Smalls Theatre – Millvale, PA ***

5/10/2026 The Roxy – Lakewood, OH ***

5/12/2026 The Machine Shop – Flint, MI ***

5/13/2026 The Pyramid Scheme – Grand Rapids, MI ***

5/14/2026 Outset – Chicago, IL ***

5/15/2026 Cannery Hall – Nashville, TN ***

5/16/2026 Tipitina's – New Orleans, LA ***

* w/ Whores

^ w/ Clutch, JD Pinkus

*** w/ Whores, Crobot