Geezer Butler recently hailed the advantages of artificial intelligence, saying it helped him develop songs for his upcoming solo album.

Butler was asked about his current activities following Black Sabbath's Back to the Beginning farewell show in July 2025 at the recent Steel City Con in Monroeville, Pennsylvania, during a session hosted by Dee Snider. You can watch the video below.

The bassist said his former bandmate and Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi was collaborating with a human vocalist on his next solo album — and he explained why he might not make a guest appearance on the record.

“Tony’s got this great album that he’s doing right at the moment,” Butler said. “I think he’s in the process of mixing it right now, so it should be out sometime [soon].

“He’s got this great singer from Sweden on it. And he wanted me to do three bass tracks – but he wanted me to do them in England, and I can't go to England until June. So if he can hang on that long, I might collaborate with him in June.”

Watch Dee Snider Interview Geezer Butler

Is Geezer Butler Cheating by Using AI to Make His Solo Album?

Turning to his own album plans, Butler said: “I’ve got tons of stuff. Since we finished the last Sabbath show I’ve been going through all the stuff I’ve written since the ‘80s onwards and updating everything.”

He continued: “And what held me back before [was] I didn’t have a singer when I’m at home. But AI came along! … I’m using an AI singer to bring all the lyrics out."

AI skeptics, fear not: Butler said he's merely using the technology as a jumping-off point.

“I can take it to singers that I’m gonna be working with and go, ‘This is what I want on the album,’ so they’ve got a better idea," he said. "Before I was just playing them a bass riff or something, going, ‘Can you sing to this?’”

Butler asserted: “It’s so much better now – you can sit in your studio and do everything on AI and then take it to proper musicians and let them take over.”

He added: “It’s really helped me. A lot of people think it’s cheating.”