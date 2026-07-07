Rush will release fresh reissues of 11 classic albums from their '70s and '80s era starting this summer.

The news was announced today by Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab, who have partnered with the Canadian rock legends for a multi-year series of releases. Though the label previously did a few Rush titles in decades past, this marks the first time that the band's complete Mercury run of studio albums are being issued as dedicated standalone audiophile editions. The campaign will kick off with 1975's Fly by Night and 1977's A Farewell to Kings. Both are available for pre-order now at the company's official website.

“Having the opportunity to work with the Rush team on these iconic titles is an exceptional honor for everyone at MoFi and Fidelity Record Pressing," Mobile Fidelity owner Jim Davis tells UCR via email. "We know how sacred these records are to Rush fans, and we are treating them with that exact level of respect. We are fully committed to delivering the definitive, high-fidelity listening experiences these legendary albums deserve.”

READ MORE: What Are the 'Big 4 Rush Albums?

Courtesy of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab Rush - Fly by Night - Mobile Fidelity 2026

How the New Rush Reissues Happened

During an earlier conversation for the UCR Podcast, that you can listen to below, Davis spoke about Mobile Fidelity's history and upcoming plans and shared that he was very excited about the collaboration with Rush. "We were very persistent," he shared during that discussion, regarding the careful negotiations with the band's management. In addition to Fly by Night and A Farewell to Kings, the group's legendary self-titled 1974 debut will also arrive this fall. He says they're "basically going in chronological order" after those initial three and promises "lots of Rush in 2027."

In that same podcast episode, MoFi mastering engineer Rob LoVerde detailed their approach, calling it a "forensic expedition" as they reviewed materials for the albums. The discovery process, he said at that time, has been understandably thorough. "We're autopsying sources in an effort to get the best that we can for our releases."

"As a fan of the band and a great admirer of their extensive history, I love the fact that, not only have they been getting the respect they always deserved, but their albums are also finally getting the audiophile treatment they've always deserved," LoVerde added in a subsequent email to UCR. "MoFi did reissue a number of their titles in the past and it's great to see a larger number of their albums get this kind of attention to detail."

Rob Verhost, Getty Images Rob Verhost, Getty Images

The Classic Recordings are Being Carefully Preserved

Longtime Rush associate Andy Curran is also involved, representing both the band and its label, Anthem Records. Curran, who works with Alex Lifeson in their group, Envy of None, hand-delivered the original master tapes for this year's initial releases to Mobile Fidelity's California-area mastering studio. Outfitted with custom handcrafted Tim de Paravicini equipment in that facility, LoVerde and the other engineers have been able to work on the cutting process directly in-house to make sure "no artifacts are added to the final product," the company shared in a press release today.

"This direct collaboration ensures the transfer process begins with the most pristine analog sources available, preserving the recordings with the clinical accuracy and sonic transparency that Rush devotees deserve," they added.

Courtesy of Mobile Fidelity Sound Lab Rush - a Farewell to Kings

The upcoming Mobile Fidelity releases will cover the band's first decade of work from 1974 through 1985. All will be available as hybrid SACDs and also, on vinyl, with many of the latter available in their UltraDisc One-Step format or as double LP sets.

Following the first three albums, the remaining titles, beginning with 1975's Caress of Steel and concluding with 1985's Power Windows will arrive in 2027 and 2028.

Listen to Mobile Fidelity's Jim Davis and Rob LoVerde on the 'UCR Podcast'

What's Happening With Rush in 2026?

You know the answer to that. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees have been out on the road for their Fifty Something reunion tour. The outing began in early June with four sold-out concerts in Los Angeles at the Kia Forum.

They've been performing to rave reviews, though Geddy Lee's unexpected bout with laryngitis and bronchitis forced the band (now also featuring drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold as additional touring members) to postpone and reschedule a series of dates in Texas. They're currently set to resume the tour on Saturday (July 11) at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth.

READ MORE: Rush Reunites for First Concert in 11 Years