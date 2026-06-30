Rush has postponed another pair of concerts amid their ongoing Fifty Something reunion tour.

The announcement came just hours before the band was set to hit the stage for their June 30 show at the Dixies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

“We are deeply sorry to share that we must postpone our June 30 and July 2 shows,” the band explained via social media. “Geddy [Lee] has been diagnosed with laryngitis and bronchitis. After being evaluated by his doctors, he has been advised that he needs additional time to rest and recover before returning to the stage.”

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“This is incredibly disappointing for all of us,” the statement continued. “We know many of you have made travel plans and have been counting down the days to these shows. Please know this decision was not made lightly. After more than 50 years of touring, we’ve always believed that if we’re going to step on stage, we owe you the very best performance we can give—and right now, that simply isn’t possible.”

When Will Rush’s Postponed Concerts Take Place?

Rush announced that the June 30 show would be rescheduled for July 11, while the concert originally planned for July 2 will now take place on July 13. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates, and ticketholders unable to attend will be able to get refunds at their point of purchase.

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“Thank you for your patience, your understanding, and for always standing with us,” the band said in closing. “We look forward to seeing you in just a couple of weeks and appreciate your continued support while Geddy makes a full recovery.”

This marks the second notable Rush concert postponement in recent weeks. The band’s original first night in Fort Worth, which was scheduled for June 24, was pushed back due to “travel and border-related delays.” That gig was rescheduled for July 2, only to now be moved once again in the latest postponement announcement.

The trek, which began June 7 in Los Angeles, has been widely hailed as a triumphant return for the prog-rock greats.