Yes' 1973 double album prog milestone, Tales From Topographic Oceans, is getting a massive overhaul early next year.

The box set will expand the album to 12 CDs plus a Blu-ray featuring various mixes and remasters. It will be released on Feb. 6.

You can hear the single edit of the album's opening song, "The Revealing Science of God (Dance of the Dawn)," from the upcoming set below.

Tales From Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition) will include multiple discs, featuring a newly remastered version of the album, as well as previously unreleased studio and live recordings.

A vinyl version of the remastered set will also be available.

Steven Wilson, who has previously worked on new mixes of several Yes albums, remixed Tales From Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition), including a Dolby Atmos version.

Tales From Topographic Oceans arrived in December 1973 as Yes' sixth album, following their streak of early '70s prog classics The Yes Album (1971), Fragile (1971) and Close to the Edge (1973).

Watch a Trailer Announcing Yes' 'Tales From Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition)'

The two-album set featured only four songs, one per side, and was the first to include drummer Alan White, who replaced Bill Bruford. The album reached No. 6 on the chart, but was not favorably received at the time because of its indulgences (the four tracks average 20 minutes).

What's on the Super Deluxe Edition of Yes' 'Tales From Topographic Oceans'?

The upcoming overhaul of the album will feature a remastered version of the original LP, alongside Wilson's remixes of the four tracks from Tales From Topographic Oceans and instrumental versions.

Additionally, there will be a disc of rare recordings, which includes single edits and work versions of the songs, as well as live performances from Manchester and Zurich recorded in 1973 and 1974.

You can see the track listing for the Super Deluxe Edition of Tales From Topographic Oceans below.

Yes, 'Tales From Topographic Oceans (Super Deluxe Edition)' Track Listing

Disc 1: Original Album Remastered

1. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”

2. “The Remembering (High The Memory)”

Disc 2: Original Album Remastered

1. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”

2. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”

Disc 3: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

1. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”

2. “The Remembering (High The Memory)”

Disc 4: Steven Wilson 2026 Remixes

1. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”

2. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”

Disc 5: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

1. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)”

2. “The Remembering (High The Memory)”

Disc 6: Steven Wilson 2026 Instrumental Mixes

1. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)”

2. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”

Disc 7: Rarities

1. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Single Edit

2. “The Remembering (High The Memory)” – Single Edit

3. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – Single Edit

4. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 1

5. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – Single Edit 2

6. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 1

7. “The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress

8. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress

Disc 8: Rarities

1. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress *

2. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” – In Progress 2 *

3. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – In Progress 2 *

Disc 9: Rarities

1. “The Remembering (High The Memory)” – In Progress 2 *

2. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” – In Progress *

3. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” – Version 2

Disc 10: Live 1973

Live at Free Trade Hall, Manchester, England (11/28/73)

1. “The Remembering (High The Memory)” *

2. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *

Live at Capitol Theatre, Cardiff, Wales (12/1/73)

3. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *

4. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)” *

Disc 11: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

1. “And You And I” *

I. “Cord Of Life”

II. “Eclipse”

III. “The Preacher The Teacher”

IV. “Apocalypse”

2. “Close To The Edge” *

I. “The Solid Time Of Change”

II. “Total Mass Retain”

III. “I Get Up I Get Down”

IV. “Seasons Of Man”

3. “The Revealing Science Of God (Dance Of The Dawn)” *

Disc 12: Live at Hallenstadion Zürich, Zürich, Switzerland (4/21/74)

1. “The Ancient (Giants Under The Sun)” *

2. “Ritual (Nous Sommes du Soleil)”

Blu-ray

2026 Dolby Atmos Mix

2026 5.1 Mix DTS-HD MA

2026 Stereo Remix

2026 Stereo Remaster

2026 Instrumental Mix