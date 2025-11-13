Squeeze's new album, Trixies, reaches way back.

Set for release on March 6, 2026, it features songs that Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook wrote when they were 19 and 16, respectively. Written about a fictional nightclub called Trixies, these were some of the first songs Difford and Tilbrook wrote together. With the original cassette having been rediscovered, the music will now be available in CD and vinyl form.

"We fully committed ourselves to songwriting but this was three or four years before we even got to make our first record," Difford explained in a press release. "Long story short, these were songs that we just didn't have enough musical experience to record properly."

Ahead of the album's release, its first single, "Trixies Part 1," is available for listening below. A complete track listing for the album is also available for viewing.

"The songs that we wrote then astound me," Tilbrook added. "I'm proud of them now, and I'm particularly proud that it was young us that did that. These are very much the same songs that we wrote then. The only difference is that now I can teach the songs to the rest of the band. Back then, I didn't even know what the names of the chords were!"

Squeeze is currently on tour in Europe and the U.K.

Squeeze, 'Trixies,' Track Listing:

1. "What More Can I Say"

2. "You Get The Feeling"

3. "The Place We Call Mars"

4. "Hell On Earth"

5. "The Dancer"

6. "Good Riddance"

7. "Don't Go Out In the Dark"

8. "Why Don't You"

9. "Anything But Me"

10. "It's Over"

11. "The Jaguars"

12. "Trixies Part One"

13. "Trixies Part Two"