The Black Keys will kick off the Peaches 'n Cream World Tour in April, with multi-night stands scheduled for Atlanta, Brooklyn and Nashville, among other cities. Check out the tour poster and a complete list of dates, cities and venues below.

Artist pre-sales begin on at 10AM local time on Thursday, Feb. 12. General ticketing follows on Friday, Feb. 13, again at 10AM local time. Citi cardmembers presale tickets will be available beginning at 10M local time on Wednesday, Feb. 11, and continue until the same time on Thursday. Visit the Black Keys' official site for more information and tickets.

The Black Keys just released "You Got to Lose," the advance single from their primal upcoming album Peaches! Frontman Dan Auerbach has called it the "most natural record" since the Black Keys' 2002 debut, The Big Come Up. "Everything was all cut live in one with no separation, including vocals," Black Keys co-founder Patrick Carney said. "It was a nightmare to mix but we got it sounding raw and filthy."

Listen to the Black Keys' 'You Got to Lose'

When Does the New Black Keys Tour Begin?

Due on May 1, Peaches! is first album mixed solely by the band since 2006's Magic Potion. The cover image was created by William Eggleston, the same Memphis-born photographer who provided the album art for 2021's Delta Kream. All of the opening acts on this year's tour are signed to Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label.

The Black Keys memorably scored seven consecutive U.S. Top 10 albums beginning with 2010's Brothers. Turn Blue, released in 2014, rose to No. 1 along the way. The Peaches 'n Cream World Tour follows last year's No Rain, No Flowers album and tour.

Black Keys, Peaches 'n Kream World Tour Dates

4/24 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

4/26-27 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

5/1 – New Orleans, LA @ New Orleans Jazz Fest

5/3 – Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theater

5/4-5 – Columbus, OH @ Ohio State University's Wexner Center for the Arts

5/7 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

5/8 – Niagara Falls, ON @ Fallsview Casino Resort

5/9 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

5/11-12 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount

5/27 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheater

5/29-30 – Carnation, WA @ Remlinger Farms

5/31 – Vancouver, BC @ Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

6/3 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

6/5-6 – Calgary, AB @ Spruce Meadows ATCO Field

6/8 – Jackson, WY @ Snow King Resort

6/9 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Amphitheater

6/11 – Stateline, NV @ Harveys Lake Tahoe

6/12 – Las Vegas, NV @ Virgin Hotels Las Vegas Theater

6/13 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

7/16 – Chicago, IL @ The Salt Shed

7/17 – St. Paul, MN @ Minnesota Yacht Club Fest

7/19 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

7/20 – La Vista, NE @ The Astro Outdoor Amphitheater

7/21 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

7/23 – Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory

7/24 – Houston, TX @ Lawn at White Oak Music Hall

7/25 – New Braunfels, TX @ Whitewater Amphitheatre

7/28 – Clearwater, FL @ Coachman Park's BayCare Sound

7/29 – St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

7/30 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery

8/1 – Richmond, VA @ Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront

8/2 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

8/4 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion

8/6-7 – Nashville, TN @ The Pinnacle

8/28 – Paris, FR @ Rock En Seine

8/29 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

8/31 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

9/1 – London, UK @ Brixton Academy

9/4 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS

9/6 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

9/7 – Bern, CH @ Festhalle

9/9 – Munich, DE @ Zenith

9/10 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

9/13 – Madrid, ES @ Movistar Aena

9/15 – Istanbul, TR @ KucukCiftlik Park

10/10 – Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort & Casino

10/11 – Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

10/13 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

10/14 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

10/16 – Laval, QC @ Place Bell

10/17 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

10/18 – Windsor, ON @ Caesars Windsor