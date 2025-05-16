The Black Keys Detail New Album ‘No Rain, No Flowers’

The Black Keys have confirmed that their 13th studio album, No Rain, No Flowers, will be released on August 8.

The duo also launched the title track from the follow-up to 2024’s Ohio Players. It’s available below, along with the complete track list. The album is available for pre-order now.

Its title may refer to Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney’s dramatic experiences of 2024, when they were force to abandon a badly organized tour and fired their management as a result. Carney later observed: “Shit happens, and you just have to move through it.”

They ollaborated with songwriters Rick Nowels, Daniel Tashian and Scott Storch on the 13-song collection.

“I had worked with Rick Nowels on Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence,” Auerbach said in a statement. “We’d never really collaborated with a keyboard player or someone who writes on piano the way he does, but it clicked immediately.”

Carney added: “We wanted to go straight to the source – into the room with people known for their songwriting. Daniel Tashian was one of the first people I met after moving to Nashville, and we’ve been fans of Scott Storch forever.”

The Black Keys will support the launch with an extensive run of tour dates, commencing on May 23 in Durant, OK and ending on Sept. 20 in Atlanta, GA, with stops across North America, Europe and the U.K. in between.

Hear the Black Keys Perform ‘No Rain, No Flowers’

The Black Keys – ‘No Rain, No Flowers’ Track List

1. “No Rain, No Flowers”

2. “The Night Before”

3. “Babygirl”

4. “Down to Nothing”

5. “On Repeat”

6. “Make You Mine”

7. “Man On A Mission”

8. “Kiss It”

9. “All My Life”

10. “A Little Too High”

11. “Neon Moon”