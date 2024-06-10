Patrick Carney Says the Black Keys ‘Got F—ed’

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys says his band "got fucked," a reference to the recent news that their North American tour was canceled and they split from their management.

Carney, who has not made a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, in close to a year, posted a message about the circumstances: "We got fucked. I'll let you all know how so it doesn't happen to you. Stay tuned."

Last month, it was announced without explanation that the Keys' entire upcoming tour, which was scheduled to begin Sept. 17, was canceled. It was speculated that the reason for the cancelation was low ticket sales, though shortly after that the band clarified the situation on their social media.

"Following the recent run of shows in the U.K. and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly," they wrote.

It was then announced that the Black Keys had split with their management team, Irving Azoff and Steve Moir of Full Stop Management, though a representative for Azoff confirmed to Billboard that it was an "amicable parting."

No further details have been revealed about new tour dates, and the only concert currently listed on the Keys' website is for July 6 at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race music festival.