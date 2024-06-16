The Black Keys Have Found New Management

The Black Keys have hired new management, just a few weeks after it was revealed they'd split with managers Irving Azoff and Steve Moir of Full Stop Management, plus a North American tour cancelation.

According to Rolling Stone, the duo has signed a deal with Red Light Management, one of the largest management companies in the music industry. Among their list of clients: Don Felder, Drive-By Truckers, Dave Matthews Band, Primus, Stone Temple Pilots and many more, as well as the estates of Tom Petty and Jerry Garcia.

Azoff, who also manages acts like Eagles, U2 and John Mayer, began working with the Black Keys in 2021. In regards to their split, a representative for Azoff told Billboard that it was an "amicable parting."

Last month, the Keys inexplicably canceled the entirety of their upcoming North American tour, which was supposed to begin on Sept. 17. It was speculated that this move was made because of low ticket sales, but the band took to social media to clarify the situation.

"Following the recent run of shows in the U.K. and Europe, including stops at iconic venues like Brixton Academy and the Zenith in Paris, we have decided to make some changes to the North American leg of the International Players Tour that will enable us to offer a similarly exciting, intimate experience for both fans and the band, and will be announcing a revised set of dates shortly," they wrote.

Social Media Comments From Patrick Carney

On Friday, Keys drummer Patrick Carney posted about Azoff on X, formerly known as Twitter. He retweeted a 2018 post from Azoff, in which the manager shared an article discussing YouTube and their non-disparagement clauses with artists. At the time, Carney added: "Free legal advice to artists from Irving. It's not disparagement if it's true."

On Friday, Carney added on to his 2018 post, writing: "Thank you! This advice is very important for all musicians. So great you provided this for us all. It's hard to speak up to the industry at times. So great to know you are always looking out for the artist. :)"

This came shortly after Carney posted the following message: "We got fucked. I'll let you all know how so it doesn't happen to you. Stay tuned."

All three of Carney's post have since been deleted. As of now, no new tour dates have been announced.