Black Keys Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour
The Black Keys have announced a fall 2024 North American tour in support of their new album Ohio Players, which arrives Friday.
The North American leg of the International Players Tour begins on Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concludes on Nov. 12 in Detroit. Indie folk band the Head and the Heart will support on select dates.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.
Details on the Black Keys' 'Ohio Players'
Ohio Players marks the Black Keys' 12th studio album, arriving nearly two years after Dropout Boogie. The album features contributions from Beck, Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks) and Noel Gallagher. The band has previewed Ohio Players with the singles "Beautiful People (Stay High)," "I Forgot to Be Your Lover" and "This Is Nowhere."
"No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are," Dan Auerbach said in an earlier press release. "We'd never worked harder to make a record. It's never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right."
Black Keys 2024 North American Tour
September 17* - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
September 18* - Austin, TX @ Moody Center
September 20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
September 21* - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
September 24 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
September 26* - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
September 27* - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
September 28* - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
September 29*^ - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center
October 3 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
October 10* - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
October 11* - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
October 12* - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
October 13* - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
October 16* - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
October 18* - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
October 19* - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
October 21* - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
October 24* - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
October 26* - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 27* - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center
October 30* - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
November 1 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden
November 2* - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
November 3 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
November 7* - Chicago, IL @ United Center
November 9* - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
November 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
November 12* - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
* With supporting act The Head and The Heart
^ Not applicable for American Express presale
