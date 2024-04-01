Black Keys Announce Fall 2024 North American Tour

The Black Keys have announced a fall 2024 North American tour in support of their new album Ohio Players, which arrives Friday.

The North American leg of the International Players Tour begins on Sept. 17 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and concludes on Nov. 12 in Detroit. Indie folk band the Head and the Heart will support on select dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full itinerary below.

READ MORE: The Best Song From Every Black Keys Album

Details on the Black Keys' 'Ohio Players'

Ohio Players marks the Black Keys' 12th studio album, arriving nearly two years after Dropout Boogie. The album features contributions from Beck, Greg Kurstin (Foo Fighters, Paul McCartney, Stevie Nicks) and Noel Gallagher. The band has previewed Ohio Players with the singles "Beautiful People (Stay High)," "I Forgot to Be Your Lover" and "This Is Nowhere."

"No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are," Dan Auerbach said in an earlier press release. "We'd never worked harder to make a record. It's never taken us this long to make an album. We took our time and did it right."

Black Keys 2024 North American Tour

September 17* - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

September 18* - Austin, TX @ Moody Center

September 20 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

September 21* - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

September 24 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

September 26* - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

September 27* - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

September 28* - Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

September 29*^ - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 2 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center

October 3 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

October 10* - Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

October 11* - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

October 12* - Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

October 13* - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

October 16* - Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

October 18* - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

October 19* - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

October 21* - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

October 23 - Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

October 24* - Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

October 26* - Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 27* - Knoxville, TN @ Food City Center

October 30* - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

November 1 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden

November 2* - Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

November 3 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

November 7* - Chicago, IL @ United Center

November 9* - Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

November 10 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

November 12* - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

* With supporting act The Head and The Heart

^ Not applicable for American Express presale