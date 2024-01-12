Hear the Black Keys’ New Song ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’

A new song by the Black Keys, "Beautiful People (Stay High)," is out now. It's the first to be released from their upcoming album, Ohio Players.

The track, which you can listen to below, was co-written by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney of the Keys, plus Beck and Dan the Automator.

In addition to Beck, Greg Kurstin and Noel Gallagher also contributed to the album. "We had this epiphany: 'We can call our friends to help us make music,'" Carney explained in a press release. "It's funny because we both write songs with other people – Dan all the time [as a solo artist and producer], me when I'm producing a record. That's what we do."

"No matter who we work with, it never feels like we're sacrificing who we are," Auerbach added. "It only feels like it adds some special flavor. We just expanded that palette with people we wanted to work with. We were there to support them and their ideas, to do whatever we could to see that moment flourish. But when it came time to finish the album, it was just Pat and me."

The Black Keys' 'Best' Record Yet

Carney has described the new LP as "epic," and "our best record for sure." The album came to be as the band finished work on their 2022 album Dropout Boogie, electing to keep the momentum moving. "By the end of the year," he explained to NME in 2023, "we had 17 new ideas down and we just kept going."

Ohio Players will be released in full on April 5. An "extensive international tour" is expected to be announced at a later time.