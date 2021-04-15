Black Keys Recorded New ‘Delta Kream’ LP in ‘About 10 Hours’

The Black Keys will release a new album, Delta Kream, on May 14. The record includes covers of blues songs originally performed by some of the duo's influences.

The LP seemingly came together overnight, according to drummer Patrick Carney. “The session was planned only days in advance and nothing was rehearsed," he said in a statement. "We recorded the entire album in about 10 hours, over two afternoons, at the end of the Let’s Rock tour.”

But the lightning turnaround time shouldn't be mistaken for lack of commitment on the band's part. Before they formed the Black Keys, Carney and singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach started out jamming with one another on old blues songs by John Lee Hooker, R. L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. Delta Kream is a nod to those early days.

“We made this record to honor the Mississippi hill country blues tradition that influenced us starting out," Auerbach said. "These songs are still as important to us today, as they were the first day Pat and I started playing together and picked up our instruments. It was a very inspiring session, with Pat and me along with Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton in a circle, playing these songs. It felt so natural.” (Brown and Deaton have played with the late Burnside and Kimbrough.)

The Black Keys have also unveiled the first single from the new album, "Crawling Kingsnake." You can listen to it below.

“I first heard [John Lee] Hooker’s version in high school," Auerbach said. "My uncle Tim would have given me that record. But our version is definitely Junior Kimbrough’s take on it. It’s almost a disco riff.”

"We fell into this drum intro; it's kind of accidental," Carney added. "The ultimate goal was to highlight the interplay between the guitars. My role with Eric was to create a deeper groove."

You can see Delta Kream's track listing, along with the songs' composers, below.

The Black Keys, 'Delta Kream' Track Listing

1. Crawling Kingsnake (John Lee Hooker / Bernard Besman)

2. Louise (Fred McDowell)

3. Poor Boy a Long Way From Home (Robert Lee Burnside)

4. Stay All Night (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

5. Going Down South (Robert Lee Burnside)

6. Coal Black Mattie (Ranie Burnette)

7. Do the Romp (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

8. Sad Days, Lonely Nights (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

9. Walk with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

10. Mellow Peaches (Joseph Lee Williams)

11. Come on and Go with Me (David Kimbrough, Jr.)

Top 100 Classic Rock Artists