The Black Keys Kick Off North American Tour: Set List and Videos

The Black Keys launched their 2022 North American tour Saturday night (July 9) with a performance at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas.

The band's 21-song set featured a sizable chunk of material from their most recent LPs, the 2021 blues cover record Delta Kream ("Crawling Kingsnake," "Poor Boy a Long Way From Home," "Stay All Night," "Coal Black Mattie," "Going Down South") and the May-issued Dropout Boogie (“Wild Child,” "It Ain't Over," "Your Team Is Looking Good"). They also played a handful of well-known singles, including "Gold on the Ceiling," "Howlin' for You," "Tighten Up" and "Lonely Boy."

The new trek is the first since the release of Dropout Boogie, their 11th studio album. “Wild Child,” the record's lead single, peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard alternative chart.

The Black Keys are no strangers to Sin City. The duo's last visit to Vegas was Jan. 19, 2020, their final performance before the live music industry shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The band also headlined the 2019 Life Is Beautiful festival, held in Downtown Las Vegas. That performance was memorable for an appearance by legendary crooner Wayne Newton during a version of the Keys’ “Lonely Boy.”

The band's next stop will be West Valley City, Utah on July 11. From there, the Black Keys' will spend the better part of three months crisscrossing the country. Stops include Cincinnati, Seattle and Los Angeles, along with spattering of festival appearances. The tour is scheduled to conclude Oct. 18 in Dallas.

Watch the Black Keys Play 'Wild Child' Live

Watch the Black Keys Play 'It Ain't Over' Live

Watch the Black Keys Play 'Poor Boy a Long Way From Home'

The Black Keys, 7/9/22, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas

1. "I Got Mine"

2. "Howlin’ for You"

3. "Gold on the Ceiling"

4. "Tighten Up"

5. "Your Touch"

6. "Fever"

7. "It Ain′t Over"

8. "Crawling Kingsnake" (John Lee Hooker cover)

9. "Poor Boy a Long Way From Home" (R.L. Burnside cover)

10. "Stay All Night" (Junior Kimbrough cover)

11. "Coal Black Mattie" (Ranie Burnette cover)

12. "Going Down South" (R.L. Burnside cover)

13. "Next Girl"

14. "Lo/Hi"

15. "Your Team Is Looking Good"

16. "Have Love, Will Travel" (Richard Berry cover)

17. "Wild Child"

18. "Ten Cent Pistol"

19. "She’s Long Gone"

Encore

20. "Little Black Submarines"

21. "Lonely Boy"