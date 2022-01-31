Black Keys Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates
The Black Keys will hit the road later this year with a 32-date North American tour that kicks off July 9 in Las Vegas and concludes on Oct. 18 in Dallas.
The band will be supported by Band of Horses for all shows, plus Ceramic Animal, Early James and the Velveteers for select performances. An exclusive fan-club presale will launch on Feb. 1 and includes VIP package options. General tickets will go on sale on Feb. 4. Tickets can be purchased at the Black Keys' website. You can view a complete list of show dates, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour, below.
The Black Keys, which consists of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, received their 14th Grammy nomination last year for Delta Kream, an album of blues covers originally performed by artists such as John Lee Hooker, R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. In late 2021, they released a deluxe edition of their seventh album El Camino in recognition of the LP's 10th anniversary.
"I feel like we’ve been on a pretty good wavelength recently," Auerbach told Rolling Stone last year. "We didn’t talk about making [Delta Kream]. Absolutely zero conversation. And then Pat walked in the room, and we just banged it out. We’ve always had this connection. It’s part of who we are."
The Black Keys, 2022 Dropout Boogie Tour
July 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
July 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
July 13 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
July 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis
July 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center
July 17 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park
July 20 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
July 22 - Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
July 23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center
July 25 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 27 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 29 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center
July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)
Aug. 24 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Aug. 28 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Sept. 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept. 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center
Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Oct. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Oct. 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Oct. 17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX
Oct. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion