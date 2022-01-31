Black Keys Announce 2022 North American Tour Dates

The Black Keys will hit the road later this year with a 32-date North American tour that kicks off July 9 in Las Vegas and concludes on Oct. 18 in Dallas.

The band will be supported by Band of Horses for all shows, plus Ceramic Animal, Early James and the Velveteers for select performances. An exclusive fan-club presale will launch on Feb. 1 and includes VIP package options. General tickets will go on sale on Feb. 4. Tickets can be purchased at the Black Keys' website. You can view a complete list of show dates, billed as the Dropout Boogie Tour, below.

The Black Keys, which consists of guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney, received their 14th Grammy nomination last year for Delta Kream, an album of blues covers originally performed by artists such as John Lee Hooker, R.L. Burnside and Junior Kimbrough. In late 2021, they released a deluxe edition of their seventh album El Camino in recognition of the LP's 10th anniversary.

"I feel like we’ve been on a pretty good wavelength recently," Auerbach told Rolling Stone last year. "We didn’t talk about making [Delta Kream]. Absolutely zero conversation. And then Pat walked in the room, and we just banged it out. We’ve always had this connection. It’s part of who we are."

The Black Keys, 2022 Dropout Boogie Tour

July 9 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 13 - Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Music Center

July 17 - Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 - Jones Beach, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25 - Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center

July 30 - Philadelphia, PA @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Huntsville, AL @ Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5 - Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Oct. 10 - Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion