Black Keys Announce ‘El Camino’ 10th-Anniversary Deluxe Edition
The Black Keys have announced a 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of their Grammy-winning album El Camino.
The rerelease will be available in a variety of formats, including a Super Deluxe edition comprising five vinyl LPs of four CDs, featuring a remastered version of the album, a previously unreleased concert recording from Portland, Maine, a 2012 BBC Radio 1 session with Zane Lowe, a 2011 Electro-Vox session, a photo book, a limited-edition poster and lithograph and a "new car scent" air freshener. All of those audio goodies will also be available digitally.
Fans who don't want to want to shell out for the Super Deluxe edition can still splurge on a three-LP edition of El Camino that includes the remastered album and the Portland live set. A special fan club version of the three-LP set will be available as well.
Following the Black Keys' 2010 commercial breakthrough album Brothers, El Camino debuted and peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, spawning the hit singles "Lonely Boy" and "Gold on the Ceiling," and going double platinum. The LP also won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album in 2013, while "Lonely Boy" collected awards for Best Rock Performance and Best Rock Song.
The Black Keys will release the 10th-anniversary deluxe edition of El Camino on Nov. 5. You can see the track listing below.
In the meantime, if you want to hear singer and guitarist Dan Auerbach and drummer Patrick Carney get back to their grimy, basement-blues roots, you can check out their new hill country blues covers album, Delta Kream, released in May.
The Black Keys, 'El Camino' 10-Anniversary Deluxe Edition Track Listing
Remastered 'El Camino' Album
Lonely Boy
Dead and Gone
Gold on the Ceiling
Little Black Submarines
Money Maker
Run Right Back
Sister
Hell of a Season
Stop Stop
Nova Baby
Mind Eraser
Live in Portland, ME
Howlin’ for You
Next Girl
Run Right Back
Same Old Thing
Dead and Gone
Gold on the Ceiling
Thickfreakness
Girl Is on my mind
I’ll Be Your Man/ Your Touch
Little Black Submarines
Money Maker
Strange Times
Chop and Change
Nova Baby
Ten Cent Pistol
Tighten Up
Lonely Boy
Everlasting Light
She’s Long Gone
I Got Mine
Zane Lowe BBC Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)
Howlin’ for You
Next Girl
Gold on the Ceiling
Thickfreakness
I’ll Be Your Man
Your Touch
Little Black Submarines
Dead and Gone
Tighten Up
Lonely Boy
I Got Mine
Electro Vox Session (Super Deluxe Edition only)
Dead and Gone
Gold on the Ceiling
Howlin’ For You
Lonely Boy
Money Maker
Next Girl
Run Right Back
Sister
Tighten Up