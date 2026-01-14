Ready for a whole bunch of Flea news at once?

The Red Hot Chili Peppers bass player has released the second single from his upcoming debut solo album, shared the cover art and full track list from the album, and announced a 10-date world tour.

You can hear the new song, named "Traffic Lights," below. It features vocals from Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke. The sprawling "A Plea" arrived in early December.

Flea and Yorke previously worked together in the group Atoms of Peace, which released a studio album named Amok in 2013.

Read More: How Flea's First Grammy Became a Garden Shovel

Honora (which arrives March 27) finds Flea handling bass, trumpet and vocals, with help from modern jazz artists including double bassist Anna Butterss, drummer Deantoni Parks, percussionist Mauro Refosco, flutist Rickey Washington, trombonist Vikram Devasthali, vocalist Chris Warren, guitarist Jeff Parker and saxophone player / vocalist Josh Johnson.

The press release announcing the album notes that Flea, who put aside the trumpet as a teenager in order to take up the bass for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has always wanted to return to the instrument and make a record that showcased his skills.

He resolved to practice every day for two years, and then make the record regardless of where his knowledge or talents ended up. Although he feared the talented jazz musicians he hired for the project would think of him as "a non-playing motherf----er, charlatan, rock poseur," he was instead welcomed with open arms.

“It turns out they were all the most genuinely supportive people, moving me deeply and daily with their generous spirits," he explains. "Sitting in a room and playing the music with them made me feel like I was on drugs. I was buzzing, tripping and floating around the studio. I love them, they truly gave of themselves. I bow all the way down.”

Honora includes cover versions of Funkadelic's "Maggot Brain," Jimmy Webb's "Wichita Lineman" and Frank Ocean's "Thinkin Bout You."

Flea will embark on a 10-date world tour in support of the album, you can see the full itinerary below.

Hear Flea and Thom Yorke Perform 'Traffic Lights'

Flea 2026 Tour Dates

May 7: Chicago, IL - Thalia Hall

May 9: Toronto, ON - The Opera House

May 10: Montreal, QC - Theatre Beanfield

May 12: New York, NY - Webster Hall

May 13: Washington, DC - Black Cat

May 16: Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

May 21: Berlin, DE - Heimathafen

May 22: Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso

May 26: London, UK - Koko

May 28: Paris, FR - Alhambra

Flea 'Honora' Track List

1. "Golden Wingship"

2. "A Plea"

3. "Traffic Lights"

4. "Frailed"

5. "Morning Cry"

6. "Maggot Brain"

7. "Wichita Lineman"

8. "Thinkin Bout You"

9. "Willow Weep for Me"

10. "Free As I Want to Be"

Nonesuch Nonesuch loading...