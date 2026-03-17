Peter Frampton Welcomes Famous Guests on New Album ’Carry the Light’

Peter Frampton’s first all-new album of original material in 16 years will arrive on May 15, the guitarist announced.

Carry The Light was co-written and co-produced by Frampton's son Julian, and features guest appearances from Graham Nash, Sheryl Crow, Tom Morello, Benmont Tench, Bill Evans and H.E.R.

Frampton's most recent studio album, 2021's Frampton Forgets the Words, featured instrumental covers of his favorite songs by artists such as David Bowie and George Harrison. 2010's Thank You Mr. Churchill was his last collection of all-original songs.

The 10-track Carry the Light is available for pre-order via UMe now. Lead track “Buried Treasure” – featuring Tench – can be heard below, along with the track list.

READ MORE: 45 Years Ago: 'Frampton' Shows Peter Frampton the Way to Success

The song is a tribute to Tench’s late boss Tom Petty, and takes its title from the SiriusXM radio show Petty hosted for 15 years. The lyrics are assembled from Petty song names.

“It was one of my most enjoyable projects ever,” Frampton said of the album in a statement. “I got to work with my son Julian, writing and producing together – a first of many for us, I’m sure.”

“This may be the best album Peter’s ever made,” said engineer and co-producer Chuck Ainlay, who’s previously worked with Mark Knopfler, Miranda Lambert and others. “The songs are just so poignant, and his voice has matured in a way that really delivers what he's trying to get across.'"

Listen to Peter Frampton Perform ‘Buried Treasure’

Peter Frampton – ‘Carry The Light’ Track List

1. “Carry the Light”

2. “Buried Treasure” (feat. Benmont Tench)

3. “I’m Sorry Elle” (feat. Graham Nash)

4. “Breaking The Mold” (feat. Sheryl Crow)

5. “I Can’t Let It Be”

6. “Lions At The Gate” (feat. Tom Morello)

7. “Islamorada” (feat. H.E.R.)

8. “Can You Take Me There” (feat. Bill Evans)

9. “Tinderbox” (feat. Bill Evans)

10. “At The End of The Day”