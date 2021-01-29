Peter Frampton Covers George Harrison, David Bowie on New Album

Peter Frampton will release an all-instrumental covers album, Frampton Forgets the Words, on April 23.

The guitar legend recorded songs by such notables as his childhood friend David Bowie ("Loving the Alien"), George Harrison ("Isn't It a Pity"), Roxy Music ("Avalon"), Sly & the Family Stone ("If You Want Me to Stay") and Lenny Kravitz ("Are You Gonna Go My Way").

Frampton is previewing Frampton Forgets the Words with "Reckoner," a song originally released by Radiohead on their 2007 album In Rainbows.

You can check out the video for the track below.

“This album is a collection of 10 of my favorite pieces of music," the guitarist said in a press release. "My guitar is also a voice, and I have always enjoyed playing my favorite vocal lines that we all know and love. These tracks are my great band and me paying tribute to the original creators of this wonderful music. So much fun to do, and I really hope you enjoy it, too.”

This will be Frampton's second album of instrumentals, following 2007's Grammy-winning Fingerprints. This new record was tracked at his home studio in Nashville and coproduced by Frampton and Chuck Ainlay.

Frampton used his 1954 Gibson Les Paul - the same one heard on his most celebrated recordings - throughout the album. The instrument was believed to have been destroyed in a 1980 plane crash, but it was discovered and returned to him in 2012.

You can see the track listing for Frampton Forgets the Words below.

UMe

Peter Frampton, 'Frampton Forgets the Words' Track Listing

1. "If You Want Me To Stay" (Sly & the Family Stone)

2. "Reckoner" (Radiohead)

3. "Dreamland" (Michael Colombier feat. Jaco Pastorius)

4. "One More Heartache" (Marvin Gaye)

5. "Avalon" (Roxy Music)

6. "Isn’t It a Pity" (George Harrison)

7. "I Don't Know Why" (Stevie Wonder)

8. "Are You Gonna Go My Way" (Lenny Kravitz)

9. "Loving the Alien" (David Bowie)

10. "Maybe" (Alison Krauss)