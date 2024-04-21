Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2024 Inductees Announced

This year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees were announced live on ABC's American Idol by Ryan Seacrest and Hall of Fame inductee Lionel Richie.

They include: Mary J. Blige, Cher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & the Gang, Ozzy Osbourne and A Tribe Called Quest.

Four out of the eight inductees were on the ballot for the first time, including Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang and Frampton.

Additionally, Alexis Korner, John Mayall and Big Mama Thornton have been given the Musical Influence Award. Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick and Norman Whitfield earned the Musical Excellence Award, and finally, Suzanne de Passe was given the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

This year's Rock Hall induction ceremony will take place on October 19 at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio. As with previous ceremonies, it will stream live on Disney+ with an airing on ABC at a later date and available on Hulu the next day. (More information about ticket sales for the ceremony will be announced at a later date.)

"Rock & Roll is an ever-evolving amalgam of sounds that impacts culture and moves generations," Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation John Sykes said in a press release. "This diverse group of inductees each broke down musical barriers and influenced countless artists that followed in their footsteps."