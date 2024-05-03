David Gilmour Announces First 2024 Concert Dates

David Gilmour will perform six shows at London's Royal Albert Hall this October.

The Pink Floyd star will play at the famed venue on Oct. 9, 10, 11, 12, 14 and 15.

His first solo album in nearly a decade, Love and Strange, is due to be released on Sept. 6. Last month he shared the album's first single, "The Piper's Call."

"I'm coming to the Albert Hall in early October this year, to play my favorite venue, certainly my favorite venue in England," Gilmour explains in a video announcing the shows. "It always has such a wonderful atmosphere, beautiful place. It sounds great, too.

In a recent interview Gilmour expressed an "unwillingness to revisit the Pink Floyd of the '70s" in a concert setting, instead saying that the band's '60s and '80s eras "might be better represented.

However, the video announcing the Royal Albert Hall shows concludes with live footage of Gilmour performing the Waters-era Pink Floyd song "Comfortably Numb."

The ongoing feud between Gilmour and former Pink Floyd bandmate Roger Waters has intensified in recent years. Last year Gilmour's wife and songwriting partner Polly Samson called Waters "antisemitic to your rotten core." Gilmour not only shared her tweet, he labeled it "demonstrably true."

Waters has mounted several tours focused on Pink Floyd's music, most recently the 2022-23 This is Not a Drill trek

Fans who purchase Luck and Strange from Gilmour's official website will have the first chance to buy tickets for his Royal Albert shows, with tickets going on sale to the general public on May 10.