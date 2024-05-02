Foo Fighters Launch 2024 Tour: Set List, Videos

Foo Fighters returned to the road with the launch of their 2024 Everything or Nothing at All tour on May 1 in Dallas.

The sold-out show took place at the Dos Equis Pavilion, with an estimated 20,000 fans in attendance.

Dave Grohl and his bandmates have a well-earned reputation for delivering long shows, and they certainly were up to the task on this night, rocking through 24 songs during their set.

Foo Fighters gave fans an eclectic assortment of songs during their tour opener. Yes, the massive hits were well represented, as "The Pretender," "Times Like These," "My Hero," "All My Life" and "Best of You" all got their time to shine. But the band also mixed in deeper cuts, like "Arlandria" (from 2011's Wasting Light) and "La Dee Da" (from 2017's Concrete and Gold).

Naturally, the evening ended with the customary closer, "Everlong." See the full set list and fan-shot videos from the concert below.

Foo Fighters' 2024 Summer Plans

Foo Fighters' initial stretch of 2024 U.S. dates will last two weeks and include stops at the New Orleans Jazz Fest, Shaky Knees Festival and Welcome to Rockville. In June, the band heads to the U.K. and Europe for performance, before returning Stateside for a longer run of dates beginning in July. Mammoth WVH and the Pretenders will each open select concerts later in the summer.

Notably, this marks the Foo Fighters first extensive North American tour with Josh Freese as part of the band. The drummer, who took over for the late Taylor Hawkins in 2023, previously joined the group for some one-off U.S. dates and a tour of Australia and New Zealand. The Dallas show featured several songs Freese hadn't previously performed with the band, including "Bridge Burning" and "Medicine at Midnight." The There Is Nothing Left to Lose song "Aurora" was dedicated to Hawkins.

Foo Fighters, 5/1/24, Dallas Set List

1. 'Bridge Burning"

2. "No Son of Mine"

3. "Rescued"

4. "The Pretender"

5. "Times Like These"

6. "La Dee Da"

7. "Breakout"

8. "Medicine at Midnight"

9. "Walk"

10. "Sabotage / Blitzkrieg Bop / The Outsider / Whip It / March of the Pigs"

11. "My Hero"

12. "The Sky is a Neighborhood"

13. "Learn to Fly"

14. "Arlandria"

15. "These Days"

16. "Shame Shame"

17. "All My Life"

18. "Nothing at All"

19. "The Glass"

20. "Monkey Wrench"

21. "Aurora"

22. "Best of You"

23. "The Teacher"

24. "Everlong"