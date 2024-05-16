June 2024 New Music Releases

Some of rock's biggest names will populate June 2024 with new studio projects, exciting live recordings and deep dives into key career moments.

Forever is Bon Jovi's 16th album, and their first since 2020 arrived four years ago. Daryl Hall's sixth solo album is an expansive collaboration with Dave Stewart of Eurythmics. Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs' new LP features guest turns by Graham Nash, Lucinda Williams, Chris Stapleton and Campbell's longtime former Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers bandmate Benmont Tench.

David Bowie's celebrated Ziggy Stardust era will be more deeply explored on the multi-disc Rock 'n' Roll Star. Other May reissues include an expanded version of Little Feat's 1974 album Feats Don't Fail Me Now with outtakes, rarities and concert performances from the era. Yes' multiplatinum fourth album Fragile and the Grateful Dead's Mars Hotel also return as expanded box sets.

The month's live recordings are topped by the official release of Paul McCartney and Wings' One Hand Clapping, a long-bootlegged 55-minute program created from sessions recorded in August 1974 at Abbey Road. Nearly five hours of live recordings from Frank Zappa and the Mothers of Invention are included in Whisky a Go Go, 1968.

Jethro Tull's initial live recording, 1978's Bursting Out, has been remixed by Steven Wilson for an expanded reissue subtitled The Inflated Edition. Band members have described Loverboy's June 21, 1982, appearance in Vancouver as "one of our most incredible live shows." Thankfully, guitarist Paul Dean kept 16mm film of the concert, and it's now been restored and remixed as Live in '82.

More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow our continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.

June 7

Billy Squier, Signs of Life (reissue)

Bon Jovi, Forever

The dB's, Stands for Decibels (expanded remastered reissue)

Eels, EELS TIME!

Human League, The Sound of the Crowd: Greatest Hits in Concert (2CD/DVD set)

Lonnie Donegan, All the Hits and More 1955-62 (3CD box)

Loverboy, Live in ’82 (CD/Blu-ray set)

Robert Hunter [Grateful Dead], Tales of the Great Rum Runners (2CD deluxe edition)

Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs: 50th Anniversary Edition (4CD box)

Various artists, Ben and Jerry's Newport Folk Festival '88 Live Volume 2: Mementos (Dr. John, Richard Thompson, Taj Mahal, others)

June 14

Black Country Communion, V

David Bowie, Rock 'n' Roll Star (5CD/Blu-ray box)

Mike Campbell [Tom Petty] and the Dirty Knobs, Vagabonds, Virgins and Misfits

Jerry Garcia Band, GarciaLive Volume 21: February 13th, 1976 – Keystone, Berkeley, CA (2CD set)

John Cale [Velvet Underground], POPtical Illusion

Lindsey Buckingham, 20th Century Lindsey (digital release)

Little Feat, Feats Don't Fail Me Now (expanded reissue)

Paul McCartney and Wings, One Hand Clapping

UFO, Ain't Misbehavin' (expanded vinyl EP reissue)

June 21

Daryl Hall, D

Frank Zappa, Whisky a Go Go, 1968 (3CD set)

Grateful Dead, Mars Hotel: 50th Anniversary Deluxe Edition

Jethro Tull, Bursting Out: The Inflated Edition (expanded 3CD/3DVD reissue)

Joni Mitchell, The Asylum Albums (1976-1980) (5CD box)

Marillion, An Hour Before It's Dark: Live in Port Zelande 2023 (2CD set)

Various artists, Petty Country: A Country Music Celebration of Tom Petty

June 28

Al Stewart, Past, Present and Future: 50th Anniversary Limited Edition (3CD/Blu-ray)

Gerry Beckley [America], Gerry Beckley

Yes, Fragile: Super Deluxe Edition

July and Beyond

John Lennon, Mind Games: The Ultimate Collection

Deep Purple, =1

Various artists, Can't Seem to Come Down: The American Sounds of 1968 (3CD box with Bob Dylan, the Byrds, Velvet Underground, Mothers of Invention, Grateful Dead, Beach Boys, others)

Jack Bruce, Songs For a Tailor (2CD/2Blu-ray box and gatefold vinyl)

John Cale [Velvet Underground], Ship of Fools: The Island Albums (3CD remastered reissue box)

Lindsey Buckingham, 20th Century Lindsey (4CD box)

David Gilmour, Luck and Strange

