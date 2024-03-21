David Bowie ‘Rock ‘n’ Roll Star!’ Box Explores Ziggy Stardust Era

A new box set will explore David Bowie's celebrated Ziggy Stardust era, which culminated with the release of his breakthrough album, The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars, in 1972.

The five-CD/Blu-ray set Rock 'n' Roll Star will be released on June 14 and chart the rise, but not fall, of Bowie's greatest character through demos, BBC performances, live songs and session outtakes; 29 of the tracks are previously unreleased.

Starting in February 1971 with a San Francisco Hotel recording of "So Long 60s," the box winds its way through various recording sessions, radio and TV appearances and live tracks from Bowie and the Spider From Mars' Oct. 1, 1972, show at Boston Music Hall.

In addition to five CDs, Rock 'n' Roll Star includes an audio Blu-ray with the 2012 remaster of the original Ziggy Stardust album in 96kHz/24bit PCM stereo. Singles, outtakes and alternative versions are also included, as is an early version of the album titled Waiting in the Sky (Before the Starman Came to Earth) culled from the Trident Studio tapes in late 1971 featuring a different running order and track listing.

Two books featuring liner notes, memorabilia, photographs, interviews and reproductions of Bowie’s notebooks are also included.

What's on David Bowie's 'Rock 'n' Roll Star!' Box Set?

But it's the music here that matters most. Among the 29 previously unreleased tracks is an unheard version of "Shadow Man," a cover of the Who's "I Can't Explain," which Bowie would later rework for his 1973 covers album, Pin-Ups, and early demos of several Ziggy Stardust songs.

You can hear a demo for "Ziggy Stardust" below.

Many of Bowie's BBC recordings from the era are also included featuring performances of songs from Ziggy Stardust and its follow-up LP, Aladdin Sane. You can see the track listing below.

David Bowie, 'Rock 'n' Roll Star!' Track Listing

Disc 1

So Long 60s (San Francisco Hotel recording) *

Hang On To Yourself (early demo) *

Lady Stardust (demo)

Ziggy Stardust (demo)

Star (Aka Stars) (demo) *

Soul Love (demo and DB spoken notes) *

Starman (demo 1 excerpt) *

Starman (demo 2) *

Moonage Daydream (The Arnold Corns version)

Hang On To Yourself (The Arnold Corns version)

Looking For A Friend (The Arnold Corns version – rough mix) *

Haddon Hall Rehearsals Segue: Ziggy Stardust / Holy Holy / Soul Love *

Star (Aka Stars) (Haddon Hall rehearsal) *

Sweet Head (Haddon Hall rehearsal) *

Disc 2

Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel

Session recorded on January 11, 1972 and broadcast on January 28, 1972

Ziggy Stardust *

Queen Bitch *

Waiting For The Man *

Lady Stardust *

Sounds Of The 70s: Bob Harris

Session recorded on January 18, 1972 and broadcast on February 7, 1972

Hang On To Yourself

Ziggy Stardust

Queen Bitch

Waiting For The Man

Five Years

Old Grey Whistle Test Performance

Filmed on February 7, 1972 and broadcast on February 8, 1972

except ‘Oh! You Pretty Things’ which was not broadcast until 1982.

Oh! You Pretty Things (take 1)

Queen Bitch

Five Years

Disc 3

Sounds Of The 70s: John Peel

Session recorded on May 16, 1972 and broadcast on May 23, 1972

White Light/White Heat

Moonage Daydream

Hang On To Yourself

Suffragette City

Ziggy Stardust

Johnnie Walker Lunchtime Show

Session recorded on May 22, 1972 and broadcast from June 5-9, 1972

Starman

Space Oddity

Changes

Oh! You Pretty Things

Sounds Of The 70s: Bob Harris

Session recorded on May 23, 1972 and broadcast On June 19, 1972

Andy Warhol

Lady Stardust

White Light/White Heat

Rock ‘N’ Roll Suicide

Top Of The Pops Performance

Filmed on July 5, 1972 and broadcast on July 6, 1972

Starman

Disc 4

Round And Round

The Supermen (Ziggy session version)

Holy Holy (Ziggy session version)

Velvet Goldmine (Ziggy session outtake)

Starman (original single mix)

John, I’m Only Dancing (original single version)

Recorded Live At The Music Hall, Boston

Recorded on October 1, 1972

The Supermen

Changes

Life On Mars?

My Death *

John, I’m Only Dancing

Disc 5

Looking For A Friend (The Arnold Corns version 2022 mix) *

Hang On To Yourself (early Ziggy session take) *

Star (take 5 alternative version) *

Lady Stardust (take 1 alternative version) *

Shadow Man (Ziggy session version) *

The Supermen (Ziggy session version 2023 Mix) *

Holy Holy (Ziggy session version alternative mix) *

Round And Round (alternative mix)

It’s Gonna Rain Again (Ziggy session outtake) *

Looking For A Friend (Ziggy session version) *

Velvet Goldmine (Ziggy sessions outtake 2022 mix) *

Sweet Head (Ziggy sessions outtake 2022 mix) *

Starman (Top Of The Pops version 2022 mix)

John, I’m Only Dancing (alternative Trident Studios version) *

I Can’t Explain (Trident Studios version) *

Bonus Mix

Moonage Daydream (2003 instrumental mix)

*Previously Unreleased

Blu Ray Audio

The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars

Original album mix (96khz/24bit Stereo)

The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars And Extras

2003 5.1 Mixes (DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 - 96khz/24bit)

Waiting In The Sky (Before The Starman Came To Earth)

Early Ziggy Stardust album track listing – December 1971 (96khz/24bit PCM stereo)

The Singles

(96khz/24bit PCM stereo)

Outtakes And Alternative Versions

(96khz/24bit PCM stereo)