Tom Petty Tribute Album, ‘Petty Country,’ Coming This Spring

A Tom Petty tribute album, Petty Country, is set to arrive on May 31.

Among the contributors is Willie Nelson, Dolly Parton, Chris Stapleton, Marty Stuart, Margo Price and many more. Two former Heartbreakers, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench, also appear on the album ("Ways to Be Wicked" and "Don't Come Around Here No More," respectively.)

Ahead of the album's release, the first track, Dierks Bentley's cover of "American Girl," is available below, along with a complete track listing.

"Petty's southern roots shined through across his songwriting and storytelling," Bentley said in a press release. "He might not have ever been considered as country but you can't go into a bar in Nashville without hearing this song. It is one of the greatest songs in a life's work of great American songs."

Where are Tom Petty's Heartbreakers Now?

All of the surviving members of the Heartbreakers continue to record and perform music. The last time most of them appeared on stage together was in September of 2023 when they played a surprise set with Bob Dylan at Farm Aid.

'Petty Country,' Track Listing

1. "I Should Have Known It" - Chris Stapleton

2. "Wildflowers" - Thomas Rhett

3. "Runnin' Down a Dream" - Luke Combs

4. "Southern Accents" - Dolly Parton

5. "Here Comes My Girl" - Justin Moore

6. "American Girl" - Dierks Bentley

7. "Stop Draggin' My Heart Around" - Lady A

8. "I Forgive It All" - Jamey Johnson

9. "I Won't Back Down" - Brothers Osborne

10. "Refugee" - Wynonna Judd & Lainey Wilson

11. "Angel Dream #2" - Willie Nelson & Lukas Nelson

12. "Learning to Fly" - Eli Young Band

13. "Breakdown" - Ryan Hurd feat. Carly Pearce

14. "Yer So Bad" - Steve Earle

15. "Ways to Be Wicked" - Margo Price & Mike Campbell

16. "Mary Jane's Last Dance" - Midland

17. "Free Fallin'" - The Cadillac Three feat. Breland

18. "I Need To Know" - Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives

19. "Don't Come Around Here No More" - Rhiannon Giddens feat. Benmont Tench

20. "You Wreck Me (Live)" - George Strait