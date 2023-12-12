2024 New Music Releases
The coming year promises some heavy sounds, as Judas Priest, Ace Frehley, Bruce Dickinson and Mick Mars were set to issue new albums.
Judas Priest topped the early release schedule with Invincible Shield. There had actually been talk of leaving 2018's Firepower as the band's final album, but Rob Halford said excitement around the release ended up sparking new material. Meanwhile, The Mandrake Project finds Iron Maiden's frontman returning to solo work after previously issuing Tyranny of Souls in 2005.
Frehley's 10,000 Volts is his first album of original material since 2018's Spaceman. The former Kiss star released the covers collection Origins Vol. 2 in 2020. Mars, the retired Motley Crue guitarist, will finally unveil his long-awaited debut album. He'd spent more than a decade working on Another Side of Mars.
Elsewhere, 2024 will bring new projects from Blackberry Smoke, Sheryl Crow, Green Day and Lenny Kravitz, among others. The Smile, a Radiohead offshoot band featuring Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood, will also issue Wall of Eyes. This is their second LP, following 2022's A Light for Attracting Attention.
Also scheduled to arrive are key reissues from Paul McCartney and Wings, Peter Frampton and the Average White Band, with intriguing live stuff on the way from the Allman Brothers Band, Rolling Stones, Dire Straits, Rick Wakeman and the Babys.
More information on these and other pending rock albums can be found below. Remember to follow this continuously updated list of new music releases for details on records issued throughout the year.
Jan. 5
The Babys, Live at the Bottom Line 1979
The English Beat, I Just Can’t Stop It (expanded reissue)
Jan. 12
The Allman Brothers Band, Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972 (2CD set)
Trevor Horn [Yes/Buggles], Echoes: Ancient and Modern
Lou Reed, Hudson River Wind Meditations (remastered reissue)
Jan. 19
Dire Straits, Dire Straits: Live 1978-1992 (8CD box)
Green Day, Saviors
Robby Krieger [The Doors], Robby Krieger and the Soul Savages
The Rolling Stones, Hackney Diamonds: Live Edition (2CD set)
Sleater-Kinney, Little Rope
Various artists, Pushin' Too Hard: American Garage Punk 1964-1967 (3CD box with Captain Beefheart, ? and the Mysterians, Paul Revere and the Raiders, others)
Jan. 26
10cc, 20 Years: 1972-1992 (14CD box)
Firefall, The Singles A’s & B’s (2CD set)
Mitch Ryder, The Roof is on Fire (2CD live album)
The Smile, Wall of Eyes
Feb. 2
Average White Band, AWB: A 50th Anniversary Celebration (15CD box); AWB (50th anniversary half-speed master edition)
Paul McCartney and Wings, Band on the Run (expanded 2CD 50th anniversary reissue)
Peter Frampton, Where I Should Be (reissue)
Feb. 9
Muscle Shoals Horns, Born To Get Down / Doin' It to the Bone / Shine On (2CD reissue)
Feb. 16
Blackberry Smoke, Be Right Here
Cutting Crew, All For You: The Virgin Years 1986-1992 (3CD box)
Rick Wakeman, Live at the London Palladium 2023 (4CD box)
Various artists, New Guitars in Town: Power Pop 1978-1982 (3CD box with Squeeze, Elvis Costello, The Jam, Boomtown Rats, Buzzcocks, others)
Various artists, Patterns on the Window: The British Progressive Pop Sounds of 1974 (3CD box with Bryan Ferry, Mick Ronson, Status Quo, Thin Lizzy, Spencer Davis Group, others)
Feb. 23
Ace Frehley, 10,000 Volts
Andy Jackson [Pink Floyd], AI AJ (CD/Blu-Ray editions)
Anthony Phillips [Genesis] and Harry Williamson, Gypsy Suite (expanded remastered reissue)
Dream Academy, Religion, Revolution & Railways (7CD box)
Kim Wilde, Love Blonde: The RAK Years (4CD box)
Mick Mars [Motley Crue], The Other Side of Mars
Modern English, 1 2 3 4
Procol Harum, Shine On Brightly (remastered vinyl edition)
Rod Stewart with Jools Holland, Swing Fever
March 1
Bruce Dickinson, The Mandrake Project
March 8
Judas Priest, Invincible Shield
March 15
Lenny Kravitz, Blue Electric Light
Peter Garrett [Midnight Oil], The True North
Scott Stapp [Creed], Higher Power
March 29
Sheryl Crow, Evolution
TBA / Rumored:
Ace Frehley, Origins, Vol. 3
Adler (untitled, details here)
Bad Company (untitled, details here)
Bruce Springsteen, Tracks 2; Covers Vol. 2
Chris Robinson (untitled, details here)
David Crosby (untitled, details here)
George Clinton, One Nation Under Sedation
Jerry Lee Lewis (untitled, details here)
Joe Walsh (untitled, details here)
Kinks (untitled reunion LP, details here)
Krokus, (untitled, details here)
Lemmy Kilmister, (untitled solo debut, details here)
MC5, Heavy Lifting
Mick Mars (untitled John Corabi collaboration, details here)
Neil Young, Ragged Glory (expanded edition)
Pearl Jam (untitled, details here)
Robert Plant (untitled, details here)
Robin Taylor Zander [Cheap Trick] (untitled solo debut)
Roger Waters (untitled, details here)
Steve Perry (untitled, details here)
U2, Songs of Ascent
ZZ Top (untitled, details here)
