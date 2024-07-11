Phil Collins Announces ‘Both Sides’ 30th Anniversary Box Set

Phil Collins' fifth solo album, 1993's Both Sides, will get an expanded reissue in an upcoming 30th-anniversary edition.

Included in the five-LP vinyl set Both Sides (All the Sides), which will be available on Sept. 20, will be a remastered version of the original album, early demo tracks, live songs and other rarities.

The LP, released two years after his final album with Genesis, We Can't Dance, included the Top 30 hits "Both Sides of the Story" and "Everyday." The album reached No. 13 in the U.S. and No. 1 in the U.K., Collins' fourth No. 1 in his homeland.

READ MORE: How a Breakup Inspired Phil Collins' First Solo LP, 'Face Value'

Collins wrote, produced and played every instrument heard on the album. Both Sides marked his first solo record in four years, his first since ... But Seriously reached No. 1 and was nominated for more than a half-dozen Grammy Awards.

While Genesis released their final album with Collins in 1991, he didn't publicly retire from the band he joined in 1970 at the age of 19 until 1996. (Genesis reunited for tours with Collins in 2007 and 2021.)

What Is on Phil Collins' 'Both Sides' Box Set?

In addition to a newly remastered version of the original Both Sides album from 1993, the new Both Sides (All the Sides) edition will include demos for both of the Top 30 singles, album track "Can't Find My Way" and the song "Hero," which Collins produced and cowrote for David Crosby's 1993 album Thousand Roads.

The box set also features B-sides from the album's singles, such as "Don't Call Me Ashley" and "Rad Dudeski," as well as live cuts from the era, including one from Collins' 1994 appearance on MTV Unplugged.

You can see the track listing below.

Collins will also release Live From the Board: Official Bootleg, a limited-edition LP for RSD Black Friday on Nov. 29. The four-track EP was first issued in 1995 and includes songs recorded on 1994's Both Sides tour.

Phil Collins, 'Both Sides (All he Sides)' Track Listing

LP 1

Side One – Original Album

1. Both Sides of the Story

2. Can’t Turn Back the Years

3. Everyday

Side Two – Original Album

1. I’ve Forgotten Everything

2. We’re Sons of Our Fathers

3. Can’t Find My Way

LP 2

Side One – Original Album

1. Survivors

2. We Fly So Close

3. There’s a Place for Us

LP 2

Side Two – Original Album

1. We Wait and We Wonder

2. Please Come Out Tonight

LP 3

Side One

1. Can’t Find My Way (Demo)

2. Hero (Demo)

3. Both Sides of the Demo (Early Demo)

4. Everyday (Early Demo)

LP 3

Side Two

1. Don’t Call Me Ashley

2. Rad Dudeski

3. For a Friend

4. I’ve Been Trying

LP 4

Side One

1. Both Sides of the Story (Live)

2. Can’t Turn Back the Years (Live)

3. Survivors (Live)

LP 4

Side Two

1. Everyday (Live)

2. We Wait and We Wonder (Live)

3. Both Sides of the Story (MTV Europe Unplugged)

LP 5

Side One

1. Hang in Long Enough (Live)

2. Hand in Hand (Live)

3. Doesn't Anybody Stay Together Anymore (Live)

LP 5

Side Two

1. Always (Live)

2. Stevies Blues (There's a Place for Us Instrumental)

3. Take Me With You