Judas Priest Considered Making ‘Firepower’ Their Last Album

Rob Halford said Judas Priest considered making their most recent album, Firepower, their final release.

The singer described the 2018 LP as one of only two instances when the band planned its approach to recording ahead of the work itself. He also said the album earned such a positive response that it inspired Priest to record a follow-up, which is nearing completion.

"It was so well-received and critically acclaimed," Halford told the Corpus Christi Caller-Times of Firepower. "It was kind of like, 'Is that it? Should we leave it there? Should we leave the party now?' But that record, along with the reception from our friends and in the industry, gave us even more energy and more determination to make another Priest album. And make one that's a strong piece of work to come after Firepower."

Asked about the band's inspiration for the upcoming album, Halford replied, "We never really know. I don't think we’ve ever made a plan, per se. We did a little bit with Firepower because we wanted to explore our other classic elements with Priest." He added that the only other time they'd "had a kind of blueprint" was with 1990's Painkiller.

"We wanted Painkiller to reinforce the ferocious metal power this band possesses," Halford said. "Besides those two, everything is just whatever happens. We get together, as we have done for all these albums, we meet at a studio, everyone brings their ideas — some days we start with nothing — and then we end up with a song that will live forever. It's just joyous. We always try to make an album that stands alone."

Judas Priest will wind down the current leg of their 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour in mid-December, picking up again in May for a European trek with Ozzy Osbourne. In the interim, Halford said he'll record his vocals for the band's new album, which is otherwise completed, as he recently told UCR.

"You've just got to put me on a plane and get me there – but it's done, you know, except for me," the singer joked. "I feel terrible. Everybody's bitching and moaning: 'For God's sake, Halford, get in front of the mic!' I will; it could be happening soon."