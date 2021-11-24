Ozzy Osbourne Postpones Tour With Judas Priest for Second Time

Ozzy Osbourne has postponed his U.K. and European tour with Judas Priest for a second time. The tour will now take place in 2023.

"Due to the ongoing uncertainty with full capacity events and travel logistics in much of Europe, we have come to the difficult decision to postpone my 2022 tour to 2023," read a statement posted to Osbourne's Facebook page. "Original tickets remain valid for the new dates. I want to thank all of you and Judas Priest for your continued patience and support.”

Osbourne first launched his No More Tours 2, which is slated to be his last world tour, in April 2018. It was then postponed a number of times due to a series of health issues. In January 2020, Osbourne revealed that he's been battling Parkinson's disease since 2003 and canceled all 2020 tour dates the following February.

"I'm so thankful that everyone has been patient because I've had a shit year," the former Black Sabbath singer said at the time.

In September 2021, Osbourne's wife, Sharon, noted that her husband was scheduled to undergo neck and spine surgery ahead of the tour's relaunch, which was originally set for January.

The newly rescheduled U.K and European tour will now begin on May 3, 2023, in Helsinki, Finland, and conclude on June 14 in Birmingham, England. A complete list of dates can be seen below.

Ozzy Osbourne With Judas Priest, Rescheduled 2023 Tour

May 3 - Helsinki, Finland @ Hartwall Arena

May 5 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Friends Arena

May 7 - Dortmund, Germany @ Westfalenhalle

May 10 - Madrid, Spain @ WiZink Center

May 12 - Bologna, Italy @ Unipol Arena

May 14 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

May 17 - Budapest, Hungary @ Budapest Arena

May 19 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

May 21 - Zurich, Switzerland @ Hallenstadion

May 24 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclaycard Arena

May 26 - Mannheim, Germany @ SAP Arena

May 28 - Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes-Benz Arena

May 31 - Nottingham, U.K. @ Motorpoint Arena

June 2 - Newcastle, U.K. @ Utilita Arena

June 4 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Ovo Hydro

June 7 - Manchester, U.K. @ AO Arena

June 10 - Dublin, Ireland @ 3 Arena

June 12 - London, U.K. @ O2 Arena

June 14 - Birmingham, U.K. @ Resorts World Arena