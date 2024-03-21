Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne’s Marriage Counseling Lasted 30 Minutes

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne only lasted a half hour in marriage counseling.

Husband and wife since 1982, they've been open about their ups and downs over the years. Sharon says they tried to get professional help for their relationship, but it didn't quite go according to plan.

In fact, they only attended "one session," she said on The Osbournes podcast. "He lasted half an hour and threw a water bottle at the wall and walked out."

Never fear, because all is forgiven: "No matter how much bad behavior or who's wrong or right in a certain situation, I love him," Sharon added. "He's the only man other than my dad that I've ever loved. I just adore him. And I knew what he was before I married him."

Sharon admits she was "naive" in the early years of their romance, as she thought she could "change" the longtime Black Sabbath frontman, but that was before she agreed to tie the knot.

"He's always been inappropriate with women," Sharon added. "We have a nurse at home, quite a large Russian lady, and she bent over him and he goes, 'Tell me, did you breastfeed your kids?' And I'm like, 'You cannot say those things now. The world today is different, you cannot talk to a woman like that, you can get into trouble.'

"He goes, 'But for what?' There's no filter at all. He's got Tourette's with the truth. It just comes out."

Ozzy Says 'Sometimes I Don't Love Her'

Meanwhile, Ozzy has previously admitted that he "sometimes doesn't love" his wife. "Sharon is like my soulmate," he said in an episode of their podcast back in January. "Sometimes I love her, sometimes I don't love her, sometimes I'm angry with her, sometimes I'm crazy about her, sometimes I'm very jealous of her, sometimes I wanna kill her.

"But through it all, at the end of the day, I love her more than anything in the world," Ozzy added. "Put it this way, I couldn't live without her – I don’t wanna live without her. And my love for her now is bigger than it ever has been."

Sharon responded: "Ditto."

Days earlier, Sharon had opened up about trying to take her own life in 2016 after discovering a four-year affair with a hairdresser, which started in 2012. She learned of Ozzy's unfaithfulness after trawling his emails. They briefly split at the time, and she later took him back.

Ozzy hailed Sharon as a "god" in 2019 after they reconciled, telling The Sun: "We all make mistakes. I'm lucky she took me back."

