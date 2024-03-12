Judas Priest Kicks Off Invincible Shield Tour: Videos, Set List

Judas Priest opened their Invincible Shield world tour in Glasgow Monday night, delivering an 18-song set.

You can see the full set list and fan-shot video of the show below.

The band opened with the live debut of “Panic Attack” from their new studio album Invincible Shield and later performed two more new tracks, “Trial by Fire” and the title track.

Among a stack of classics, Priest revisited “Love Bites” and “Saints in Hell,” which they had not performed live since 2015 and 2019 respectively. The show ended with a double-whammy encore of “Hell Bent for Leather” and “Living After Midnight.”

“We’ve been banging away for two weeks in this rehearsal facility… And I tell you, the new set is absolutely lethal,” lead singer Rob Halford said in a recent interview with Tales from the PowerAge.

Declining to reveal details before the Glasgow show, he explained: “One of the joys about this band is we try and keep that little bit of mystery, because when we were in the early years… you really only had limited information for your fans, and I think that added a little bit of kind of a mystery to who you were.

“Now, of course, it’s a whole different thing. Everybody wants to know what you had for breakfast. What kind of toilet paper did you use? So we’ll save that… But it’s a killer show with a great new stage set [and there’s] a wonderful team of people with us working again.”

Released on March 8, Invincible Shield is Priest’s 19th studio album. It was once again produced by Andy Sneap, the band’s touring guitarist since Glenn Tipton’s health issues meant he had to come off the road. He remains an artistic contributor to the group, with co-writing credits across the album.

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Panic Attack’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Lightning Strike’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Breaking the Law’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Trial by Fire’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Invincible Shield’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Victim of Changes’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘The Green Manalishi’ in Glasgow

Watch Judas Priest Play ‘Painkiller’ in Glasgow

Judas Priest, OVO Hydro, Glasgow, 3/11/24

1. “Panic Attack”

2. “Rapid Fire”

3. “You’ve Got Another Thing Comin’”

4. “Metal Gods”

5. “Lightning Strike”

6. “Love Bites”

7. “Breaking the Law”

8. “Saints In Hell”

9. “Trial by Fire”

10. “Turbo Lover”

11. “Invincible Shield”

12. “Beyond the Realms of Death”

13. “Victim of Changes”

14. “Screaming for Vengeance”

15. “The Green Manalishi (With the Two Prong Crown)”

16. “Painkiller”

Encore

17. “Hell Bent For Leather”

18. “Living After Midnight”