Judas Priest Announces 2024 Invincible Shield Tour

Judas Priest will launch a tour in the spring in support of their upcoming album, Invincible Shield. The run will start a little more than a month after the release of the new LP on March 8.

The Invincible Shield Tour starts on April 18 in Wallingford, Connecticut, and is currently scheduled through May 22 in Syracuse, New York.

You can see a full list of the announced tour dates below.

READ MORE: Judas Priest Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Swedish metal band Sabaton will open all shows on the Judas Priest tour in 2024.

Where Is Judas Priest Playing in 2024?

The tour includes 20 dates in cities ranging from Newark and Boston to Mobile, Alabama, and Albany, New York. The concerts will make one stop on May 5 at Daytona's Welcome to Rockville festival.

Invincible Shield marks the band's first album since 2018's Firepower. The first track from the LP, "Panic Attack," came out last month. A new song, "Trial by Fire," will be released on Friday.

Judas Priest recently performed at the inaugural Power Trip festival in Indio, California, last month.

Tickets for Judas Priest's Invincible Shield Tour will be available with a presale on Wednesday; the general sale starts on Friday at 10 a.m. local time at the band's website.

Judas Priest Invincible Shield Tour 2024

April 18 – Wallingford, CT – Toyota Oakdale Theatre

April 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

April 21 – Reading, PA – Santander Arena

April 24 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

April 25 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center

April 28 – Indianapolis, IN – Everwise Amphitheater at White River

May 01 – Rosemont, IL – Rosemont Theatre

May 02 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center

May 05 – Maryland Heights, MO – St Louis Music Park

May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena

May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville

May 11 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena

May 14 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion

May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center

May 19 – Washington, DC –The Theater at MGM National Harbor

May 21 – Albany, NY – MVP Arena

May 22 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview