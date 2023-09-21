Bruce Dickinson Announces ‘The Mandrake Project’ Solo Album

Iron Maiden singer Bruce Dickinson has announced a new solo album titled The Mandrake Project, his first since 2005's Tyranny of Souls.

The 65-year-old singer will release his seventh solo effort in early 2024. (A press release did not specify an exact date.) He'll also embark on a supporting tour in April, with a handful of dates scheduled for Mexico and Brazil and more to come. You can see the full list of currently announced tour dates below.

The Mandrake Project reunites Dickinson with guitarist, producer and longtime collaborator Roy Z, who has worked on all of the singer's albums since his second solo LP, 1994's Balls to Picasso. Z has also worked with Sebastian Bach, Halford and Judas Priest, producing their 2005 album Angel of Retribution.

"This album has been a very personal journey for me and I am extremely proud of it," Dickinson said in a statement. "Roy Z and I have been planning, writing and recording it for years, and I am very excited for people to finally hear it. I'm even more excited at the prospect of getting out on the road with this amazing band that we have put together, to be able to bring it to life. We're planning to play as many shows as we can in as many places as possible, for as many people as we can!"

Dickinson was mum on the contents of The Mandrake Project, though he's launched a new website that invites visitors to sign up for more information. He also left fans with a tantalizing message: "As for what The Mandrake Project actually is … all will be revealed soon!"

Iron Maiden, meanwhile, recently completed the European leg of their Future Past tour and will soon play a handful of North American dates, including a stop at the inaugural Power Trip festival alongside AC/DC, Metallica, Judas Priest, Guns N' Roses and Tool.

Bruce Dickinson, 'The Mandrake Project' Tour

April 18 - Guadalajara, Mexico @ Diana Theater

April 20 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Pepsi Theatre

April 24 - Curitiba, Brazil @ Live Curitiba

April 25 - Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Pepsi on Stage

April 27 - Brasilia, Brazil @ Opera Hall

April 28 - Belo Horizonte, Brazil @ Arena Hall

April 30 - Rio De Janeiro, Brazil @ Qualistage

May 2 - Ribeirao Preto, Brazil @ Quinta Linda

May 4 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Vibra