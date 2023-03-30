Ozzy, AC/DC, Metallica and More to Storm Power Trip Festival

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC, Metallica, Iron Maiden, Guns N' Roses and Tool will storm the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., this fall for the inaugural Power Trip festival.

The Goldenvoice-produced extravaganza will take place from Oct. 6-8. Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden will play on Friday, AC/DC and Osbourne on Saturday and Metallica and Tool on Sunday. Those who register on the Power Trip website will get the first access to tickets on April 6.

All six rock and metal heavyweights teased the festival on social media this week with a series of posts tagging the Power Trip account or linking to the festival website. Each post included a teaser video that showed the words "power" and "trip" being cut out of a magazine along with images of musical equipment and cacti. The images comprised a collage-like flyer that got printed at the end of the video.

Power Trip is the evolution of 2016's Desert Trip, which featured the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Paul McCartney, Neil Young, Roger Waters and the Who. That star-studded affair also took place at the Empire Polo Club, which is best known as the home of Coachella.

Osbourne's participation in the festival is especially noteworthy, as the metal legend announced his retirement from touring earlier this year following a series of health setbacks. "I have now come to the realization that I'm not physically capable of doing my upcoming European [and] U.K. tour dates, as I know I couldn't deal with the travel required," he said in a lengthy statement.

The Prince of Darkness did, however, leave the door open for special events that didn't require such strenuous travel: "My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country."

AC/DC's involvement will mark the band's first shows since 2016 when Axl Rose filled in for Brian Johnson at the end of the Rock or Bust World Tour as the latter was ordered to stop touring due to hearing issues. Johnson returned to AC/DC in 2020 and they released Power Up the same year. Power Trip will also mark the band's first show since the death of Malcolm Young in 2017.

The Empire Polo Club is also hallowed ground for Guns N' Roses, who headlined Coachella in 2016 at the beginning of their Not in This Lifetime ... Tour.