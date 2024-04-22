Watch Slash Tear Through Guns N’ Roses Deep Cut ‘Perfect Crime’

Slash gave fans at Budapest's MVM Dome a special treat on Friday, dusting off the Guns N' Roses deep cut "Perfect Crime" for the first time with his solo band.

You can watch the performance below.

Bassist Todd Kerns handled lead vocals on the high-speed Use Your Illusion I rocker, approximating Axl Rose's alley-cat howl with ease. It's one of several GN'R deep cuts that Slash has revived on his current tour with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators, along with the Illusion tracks "Don't Damn Me" and "Bad Apples," both of which Kerns also sings. Guns N' Roses themselves haven't performed "Perfect Crime" since Aug. 8, 1992 — the night of the infamous Montreal riot during their co-headlining tour with Metallica.

Slash's Upcoming Album and Tour Plans

Slash is approaching the end of The River Is Rising tour in support of his 2022 solo album 4. The trek wraps on April 29, and he'll release his blues covers album Orgy of the Damned less than three weeks later. Each song on the album will feature a different singer, including Chris Robinson, Billy Gibbons, Iggy Pop, Paul Rodgers and more. The guitarist has previewed the album with two singles so far: a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s “Killing Floor” featuring Brian Johnson on vocals and Steven Tyler on harmonica, and a cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “Oh Well” featuring Chris Stapleton on vocals.

Following the release of Orgy of the Damned, Slash will hit the road again in July on the S.E.R.P.E.N.T. festival. The trek — whose name is an acronym for "Solidarity, Engagement, Restore, Equality N' Tolerance" — will feature different lineups on various dates, with support on select dates from Warren Haynes, Samantha Fish, Eric Gales, ZZ Ward, Larkin Poe, Jackie Venson and more.