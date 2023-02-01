Ozzy Osbourne Gives Up on Touring Ever Again

Ozzy Osbourne has finally given up on his hopes of touring again, admitting he is “not physically capable” despite desperate bids to regain his health, and canceling his previously announced 2023 European dates.

The 74-year-old had endured a series of setbacks in recent years, the most serious of which was an accident at home in 2019 that knocked out metal supports inserted into his body years earlier. Even though he’d been able to keep working in the studio, and had managed a handful of one-off stage appearances, Osbourne has announced that his plans to complete his long-postponed farewell tour had been canceled and that ticketholders would be refunded. The tour was due to restart May 3 in Helsinki, Finland.

“This is probably one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to share with my loyal fans,” he said in a statement. “As you may all know, four years ago, this month, I had a major accident, where I damaged my spine. My one and only purpose during this time has been to get back on stage. My singing voice is fine. However, after three operations, stem cell treatments, endless physical therapy sessions, and most recently groundbreaking vybernics (HAL) treatment, my body is still physically weak.”

He continued: “I am honestly humbled by the way you’ve all patiently held onto your tickets for all this time, but in all good conscience, I have now come to the realization that I’m not physically capable of doing my upcoming European / UK tour dates, as I know I couldn’t deal with the travel required. Believe me when I say that the thought of disappointing my fans really FUCKS ME UP, more than you will ever know.”

Osbourne reflected: “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.” He offered thanks to his family, bandmates, crew, planned tour partners Judas Priest and his fans for “endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.” He signed off: “I love you all…”

Two months ago the Black Sabbath icon hinted that he was reaching the end of his tether with the situation, saying: “My head is alright, my creativity is OK, my singing’s OK but I just can’t fucking walk much now. I can’t tell you how fucking frustrating life has become... I've never been this ill this long in my life.”