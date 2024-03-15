Sebastian Bach Announces New Album ‘Child Within the Man’

Sebastian Bach will release his new solo album, Child Within the Man, on May 10. He's paired the announcement with the album's second single, "Everybody Bleeds." You can watch the video below.

The 11-track LP marks the singer's first full-length since 2014's Give 'Em Hell and will feature several guests, such as guitarists John 5, Steve Stevens and Orianthi. Bach's father, the late painter David Bierk, designed the album cover.

Child Within the Man is available to preorder now on CD, cassette, digital and double LP in two different colors. You can see the album's full track listing below.

"I have been putting out records since the year 1989," Bach said in a statement. "Thank you for 35 years of Bach 'n' Roll, all leading up to Child Within the Man! If you like the records I have put out in the past, I can guarantee that you will enjoy the new album. This is the kind of rock 'n' roll that keeps you young! Can't wait for you all to crank up Child Within the Man — a magical elixir to the fountain of Youth! Gone Wild! Forever! It's all one big song! Turn it up!"

Bach first previewed Child Within the Man with lead single "What Do I Got to Lose?" in December. He'll support the album with Latin and North American tour dates beginning in April. You can see his full 2024 itinerary here.

Sebastian Bach, 'Child Within the Man' Track Listing

1. "Everybody Bleeds"

2. "Freedom" (featuring John 5)

3. "(Hold On) to the Dream"

4. "What Do I Got to Lose?"

5. "Hard Darkness"

6. "Future of Youth" (featuring Orianthi)

7. "Vendetta"

8. "F.U." (featuring Steve Stevens)

9. "Crucify Me"

10. "About To Break"

11. "To Live Again"