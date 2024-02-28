Sebastian Bach Announces 2024 North American Tour

Sebastian Bach will hit the road this spring and summer on the What Do I Got to Lose? North American tour.

The trek launches on May 10 in Jefferson, Louisiana, and wraps on June 29 in San Diego. Tickets go on sale to the general public on March 1. You can see the full list of dates, along with Bach's previously announced South and Latin American dates, below.

Bach's upcoming tour takes its name from his latest single, which marked his first release since his 2014 album Give 'Em Hell. A full album is scheduled to arrive this year, but he has not yet announced a title or release date. Bach co-wrote his new track with Myles Kennedy (Slash, Alter Bridge) and producer Michael "Elvis" Baskette (Slash, Mammoth WVH). Slash bassist Todd Kerns also performed on the song alongside guitarist Devin Bronson and drummer Jeremy Colson.

"To me, 'What Do I Got to Lose?' is the perfect sentiment for me right now," Bach said in a statement at the time of the song's release. "It's an anthem for coming back and crushing it. It's time to lay down the law and put the hammer down old-school style."

Sebastian Bach 2024 Tour Dates

Feb. 29 - March 7 – Orlando, FL @ The '80s Cruise 2024

April 14 – West Hollywood, CA @ Rainbow Bar & Grill 52nd Anniversary Show

April 26 – Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Summer Breeze 2024

April 27 – Curitiba, Brazil @ Tork 'n' Roll

April 28 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Vivo Rio *

April 30 – Montevideo, Uruguay @ Teatro del Museo

May 1 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Obras *

May 3 – Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolican *

May 5 – Mexico City, Mexico @ Lunario

May 10 – Jefferson, LA @ Southport Music Hall

May 11 – Destin, FL @ Club LA

May 12 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome To Rockville

May 14 – Jacksonville, NC @ Hooligans

May 16 – Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts

May 17 – Warren, OH @ Packard Music Hall

May 18 – Bensalem, PA @ Parx Casino

May 19 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

May 21 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

May 22 – Albany, NY @ Empire Live

May 24 – Montreal, QC @ Theatre Beanfield

May 28 – Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

May 29 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

May 31 – Indianapolis, IN @ Hendricks Live!

June 1 – Morgantown, WV @ Ruby Amphitheatre

June 2 – Columbus, OH @ King Of Clubs

June 4 – Detroit, MI @ St Andrews Hall

June 5 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

June 7 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge

June 8 – St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

June 9 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt

June 11 – Des Moines, IA @ Wooly’s

June 12 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

June 14 – Colorado Springs, CO @ Sunshine Studios

June 15 – Denver, CO @ Summit

June 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

June 18 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Diamond Ballroom

June 19 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

June 21 – Dallas, TX @ The Lexus Box Garden at Legacy Hall

June 22 – Houston, TX @ Scout Bar

June 23 – San Antonio, TX @ The Rock Box

June 25 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

June 27 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

June 28 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

June 29 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

* with Mr. Big