America to Release Live LP Featuring George Martin as Conductor

America will release a new live album, America – Live From the Hollywood Bowl 1975, on Sept. 6, featuring conducting by George Martin.

Recorded on Aug. 3, 1975, at the famous Los Angeles venue, the concert saw Martin directing a symphony orchestra behind the band. The never-before-heard tapes were recently restored and remastered for the upcoming release, which includes all 20 songs that were performed that evening.

A complete track listing can be found below, along with the first song, "Ventura Highway."

"We had developed a great partnership with Sir George Martin the year before with our first project together in London, the album Holiday," Dewey Bunnell of America explained in a press release. Martin produced that 1974 album, which was recorded in London. "Meanwhile, the live performance had evolved into a strong show, and we toured a lot that year playing large sold-out venues. ... George was involved from the beginning of the planning, and it was decided that he would conduct a symphony that would include him performing first, doing a show he called Bond to Beatles and Bach, which he had recorded the year before, and he would then conduct behind us during our show.

"Now, almost 50 years later, the recording of that night is finally available, and it sounds great," he continued. "It represents the only full concert live recording of the original trio including Dan Peek as well as Gerry [Buckley] and I. I'm grateful to have this great-sounding record of that special night in 1975!"

America On the Road Today

Additionally, America will embark on their Ride On Tour later this month on July 18 in Minneapolis, a trek that runs until November 22.

America, 'America – Live From the Hollywood Bowl 1975,' Track Listing:

1. "Miniature" (Live)

2. "Tin Man" (Live)

3. "Muskrat Love" (Live)

4. "Baby It's Up to You" (Live)

5. "Moon Song" (Live)

6. "Old Man Took" (Live)

7. "Old Virginia" (Live)

8. "I Need You" (Live)

9. "Lonely People" (Live)

10. "Don't Cross the River" (Live)

11. "Ventura Highway" (Live)

12. "Glad to See You" (Live)

13. "Woman Tonight" (Live)

14. "The Story of a Teenager" (Live)

15. "Midnight" (Live)

16. "Company" (Live)

17. "Hollywood" (Live)

18. "Daisy Jane" (Live)

19. "Sister Golden Hair" (Live)

20. "A Horse With No Name" (Live)