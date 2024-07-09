New Massive Bob Dylan Set Documents 1974 Tour With the Band

Bob Dylan's historic return to touring in 1974 is being collected in a new massive box set, Bob Dylan - The 1974 Live Recordings.

The 27 discs collect 431 tracks, 417 previously unreleased, from Dylan's 1974 tour with the Band. It marked his first extended run of the road since his contentious 1966 tour, also with the Band.

The upcoming box, which will be released on Sept. 20, collects 27 shows from Dylan's performances with the Band in 1974. A few weeks into the shows, they released Planet Waves, the first studio album made by Dylan and the Band. Dylan played arenas for the first time on this tour, performing 30 shows over 42 days. There were often two sets - afternoon and evening - each day.

Like 2016's The 1966 Live Recordings, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of that year's tour with a 36-CD set, The 1974 Live Recordings documents all of the professionally recorded shows from the tour.

Dylan had played only a handful of live sets since 1966, so anticipation was high for one of music's most popular artists.

What Is on Bob Dylan's 'The 1974 Live Recordings' Album?

The dates started on Jan. 3 in Chicago and ran through Feb. 14 in Inglewood, California. In between, Dylan and the Band played shows in Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta and Seattle, among other cities.

The arena tour has been cited as the first major one of its kind, setting the stage for all that followed.

A double live album, Before the Flood, was culled from the tour and released in June 1974. According to a press release for the new box, the shows were "captured on a stereo soundboard mix, on both 1/4” tape and cassette. By tour’s end, Asylum Records’ David Geffen had commissioned recordings on multitrack tape, the standard at the time, for eventual release on Before the Flood.

"The 1974 Live Recordings includes it all - the cassettes and 1/4” tapes, and the shows that were recorded on 16-track tape, newly-mixed for this collection."

You can hear "Forever Young" from the afternoon show in Seattle on Feb. 9 below.

The shows included deep cuts like "Hero Blues," hits "Lady Lady Lay" and "Like a Rolling Stone," and songs from Dylan's catalog dating back to the '60s ("It Ain't Me, Babe," "Gates of Eden") through Planet Waves ("Nobody 'Cept You," "Forever Young").

You can see the track listing for the box below.

'Bob Dylan - The 1974 Live Recordings' Track Listing

DISC 1

January 3, 1974 – Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL

1. Hero Blues

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Tough Mama

4. It Ain’t Me, Babe

5. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

6. All Along the Watchtower

7. Song to Woody

8. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

9. Nobody ‘Cept You

10. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

11. Forever Young

12. Something There Is About You

13. Like a Rolling Stone

14. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 2

January 4, 1974 – Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL

1. Hero Blues

2. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

3. It Ain’t Me, Babe

4. Tough Mama

5. Ballad of a Thin Man

6. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

7. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

8. The Times They Are A-Changin’

9. Love Minus Zero/No Limit

10. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

11. Nobody ‘Cept You

12. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

13. Maggie’s Farm

DISC 3

January 6, 1974 (Afternoon) – The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA

1. Ballad of Hollis Brown

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. It Ain’t Me, Babe

5. Tough Mama

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. To Ramona

11. Mama, You Been on My Mind

12. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

13. Nobody ‘Cept You

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

16. Forever Young

17. Something There Is About You

18. Like a Rolling Stone

DISC 4

January 6, 1974 (Evening) – The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA

1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. It Ain’t Me, Babe

5. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

12. Song to Woody

13. Mr. Tambourine Man

14. Nobody ‘Cept You

15. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

16. Forever Young

17. Something There Is About You

18. Like a Rolling Stone

19. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 5

January 7, 1974 – The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA

1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. It Ain’t Me, Babe

5. I Don’t Believe You

(She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. Just Like a Woman

11. Girl from the North Country

12. Wedding Song

13. Nobody ‘Cept You

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 6

January 9, 1974 – Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada

1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. It Ain’t Me, Babe

5. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. Just Like a Woman

11. Girl from the North Country

12. Wedding Song

13. Nobody ‘Cept You

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 7

January 11, 1974 – Montreal Forum, Montreal, Canada

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Nobody ‘Cept You

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 8

January 14, 1974 (Afternoon) – Boston Gardens, Boston, MA

1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. It Ain’t Me, Babe

5. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 9

January 15, 1974 – Capital Centre, Largo, MD

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Wedding Song

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 10

January 16, 1974 – Capital Centre, Largo, MD

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. One Too Many Mornings

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Nobody ‘Cept You

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 11

January 17, 1974 – Coliseum, Charlotte, NC

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 12

January 19, 1974 (Afternoon) – Hollywood Sportatorium, Hollywood, FL

1. All Along the Watchtower

2. Ballad of Hollis Brown

3. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

4. The Times They Are A-Changin’

5. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

6. Gates of Eden

7. Just Like a Woman

8. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

9. Forever Young

10. Something There Is About You

11. Like a Rolling Stone

12. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 13

January 21, 1974 – The Omni, Atlanta, GA

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 14

January 22, 1974 – The Omni, Atlanta, GA

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. Ballad of Hollis Brown

8. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

9. The Times They Are A-Changin’

10. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

11. Gates of Eden

12. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

13. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

14. Forever Young

15. Something There Is About You

16. Like a Rolling Stone

17. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 15

January 26, 1974 (Afternoon) – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 16

January 26, 1974 (Evening) – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Something There Is About You

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

DISC 17

January 30, 1974 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. All Along the Watchtower

5. Ballad of Hollis Brown

6. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door – released on Before the Flood

7. The Times They Are A-Changin’

8. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

9. Gates of Eden

10. Just Like a Woman

11. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – Incomplete

12. Forever Young

13. Something There Is About You

14. Like a Rolling Stone

15. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

16. Blowin’ in the Wind

DISC 18

January 31, 1974 (Afternoon) – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

1. All Along the Watchtower

2. Ballad of Hollis Brown

3. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

4. The Times They Are A-Changin’

5. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

6. Gates of Eden – Incomplete

7. Forever Young

8. Highway 61 Revisited – released on A Musical History (The Band)

9. Like a Rolling Stone – Incomplete

DISC 19

January 31, 1974 (Evening) – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower – Incomplete

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

12. Gates of Eden

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Highway 61 Revisited

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

19. Blowin’ in the Wind

DISC 20

February 9, 1974 (Afternoon) – Seattle Center Coliseum, Seattle, WA

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. All Along the Watchtower

5. Ballad of Hollis Brown

6. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

7. She Belongs to Me

8. The Times They Are A-Changin’

9. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

10. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

11. Wedding Song

12. Forever Young

13. Highway 61 Revisited

DISC 21

February 9, 1974 (Evening) – Seattle Center Coliseum, Seattle, WA

1. The Times They Are A-Changin’

2. Just Like a Woman

3. Wedding Song

4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

5. It’s All Right, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

6. Forever Young

7. Highway 61 Revisited

8. Like a Rolling Stone

9. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

10. Blowin’ in the Wind

DISC 22

February 11, 1974 (Afternoon) – Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA

1. All Along the Watchtower

2. Ballad of Hollis Brown

3. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

4. She Belongs to Me

5. The Times They Are A-Changin’

6. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll

7. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

8. Wedding Song

9. Forever Young

10. Highway 61 Revisited

11. Like a Rolling Stone – Incomplete

12. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

13. Blowin’ in the Wind

DISC 23

February 11, 1974 (Evening) – Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. The Times They Are A-Changin’

11. Just Like a Woman

12. Gates of Eden

13. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – Incomplete

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Highway 61 Revisited – Incomplete

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Maggie’s Farm

19. Blowin’ in the Wind

DISC 24

February 13, 1974 – The Forum, Inglewood, CA

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay – released on Before the Flood

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – released on Before the Flood

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man

7. All Along the Watchtower

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. She Belongs to Me

11. The Times They Are A-Changin’

12. Love Minus Zero/No Limit

13. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right

14. Just Like a Woman

15. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

16. Forever Young

17. Highway 61 Revisited

18. Like a Rolling Stone – released on Before the Flood

19. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

20. Blowin’ in the Wind – released on Before the Flood (first two verses only)

DISC 25

February 14, 1974 (Afternoon) – The Forum, Inglewood, CA

1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)

2. Lay, Lady, Lay

3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues

4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

5. It Ain’t Me, Babe

6. Ballad of a Thin Man – released on Before the Flood

7. All Along the Watchtower – released on Before the Flood

8. Ballad of Hollis Brown

9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door

10. She Belongs to Me

11. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue

12. The Times They Are A-Changin’

13. Just Like a Woman

14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)

15. Forever Young

16. Highway 61 Revisited

17. Like a Rolling Stone

18. Blowin’ in the Wind – released on Before the Flood (last verse only)

DISC 26

February 14, 1974 (Evening) – The Forum, Inglewood, CA (Pt. 1)

Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I'll Go Mine) – released on Before the Flood

Lay, Lady, Lay

Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues

Rainy Day Women #12 & 35

It Ain’t Me, Babe – released on Before the Flood

Ballad of a Thin Man

All Along the Watchtower

Ballad of Hollis Brown

Mr. Tambourine Man

Knockin’ on Heaven's Door

DISC 27

February 14, 1974 (Evening) – The Forum, Inglewood, CA (Pt. 2)

She Belongs to Me

The Times They Are A-Changin'

Just Like a Woman – released on Before the Flood

Gates of Eden

Don't Think Twice, It's All Right – released on Before the Flood

It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – released on Before the Flood

Forever Young

Highway 61 Revisited – released on Before the Flood

Like a Rolling Stone

Maggie’s Farm

Blowin’ in the Wind