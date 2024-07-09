New Massive Bob Dylan Set Documents 1974 Tour With the Band
Bob Dylan's historic return to touring in 1974 is being collected in a new massive box set, Bob Dylan - The 1974 Live Recordings.
The 27 discs collect 431 tracks, 417 previously unreleased, from Dylan's 1974 tour with the Band. It marked his first extended run of the road since his contentious 1966 tour, also with the Band.
The upcoming box, which will be released on Sept. 20, collects 27 shows from Dylan's performances with the Band in 1974. A few weeks into the shows, they released Planet Waves, the first studio album made by Dylan and the Band. Dylan played arenas for the first time on this tour, performing 30 shows over 42 days. There were often two sets - afternoon and evening - each day.
Like 2016's The 1966 Live Recordings, which celebrated the 50th anniversary of that year's tour with a 36-CD set, The 1974 Live Recordings documents all of the professionally recorded shows from the tour.
Dylan had played only a handful of live sets since 1966, so anticipation was high for one of music's most popular artists.
What Is on Bob Dylan's 'The 1974 Live Recordings' Album?
The dates started on Jan. 3 in Chicago and ran through Feb. 14 in Inglewood, California. In between, Dylan and the Band played shows in Philadelphia, Toronto, Atlanta and Seattle, among other cities.
The arena tour has been cited as the first major one of its kind, setting the stage for all that followed.
A double live album, Before the Flood, was culled from the tour and released in June 1974. According to a press release for the new box, the shows were "captured on a stereo soundboard mix, on both 1/4” tape and cassette. By tour’s end, Asylum Records’ David Geffen had commissioned recordings on multitrack tape, the standard at the time, for eventual release on Before the Flood.
"The 1974 Live Recordings includes it all - the cassettes and 1/4” tapes, and the shows that were recorded on 16-track tape, newly-mixed for this collection."
You can hear "Forever Young" from the afternoon show in Seattle on Feb. 9 below.
The shows included deep cuts like "Hero Blues," hits "Lady Lady Lay" and "Like a Rolling Stone," and songs from Dylan's catalog dating back to the '60s ("It Ain't Me, Babe," "Gates of Eden") through Planet Waves ("Nobody 'Cept You," "Forever Young").
You can see the track listing for the box below.
'Bob Dylan - The 1974 Live Recordings' Track Listing
DISC 1
January 3, 1974 – Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL
1. Hero Blues
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Tough Mama
4. It Ain’t Me, Babe
5. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
6. All Along the Watchtower
7. Song to Woody
8. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
9. Nobody ‘Cept You
10. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
11. Forever Young
12. Something There Is About You
13. Like a Rolling Stone
14. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 2
January 4, 1974 – Chicago Stadium, Chicago, IL
1. Hero Blues
2. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
3. It Ain’t Me, Babe
4. Tough Mama
5. Ballad of a Thin Man
6. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
7. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
8. The Times They Are A-Changin’
9. Love Minus Zero/No Limit
10. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
11. Nobody ‘Cept You
12. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
13. Maggie’s Farm
DISC 3
January 6, 1974 (Afternoon) – The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA
1. Ballad of Hollis Brown
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. It Ain’t Me, Babe
5. Tough Mama
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. To Ramona
11. Mama, You Been on My Mind
12. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
13. Nobody ‘Cept You
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
16. Forever Young
17. Something There Is About You
18. Like a Rolling Stone
DISC 4
January 6, 1974 (Evening) – The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA
1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. It Ain’t Me, Babe
5. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
12. Song to Woody
13. Mr. Tambourine Man
14. Nobody ‘Cept You
15. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
16. Forever Young
17. Something There Is About You
18. Like a Rolling Stone
19. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 5
January 7, 1974 – The Spectrum, Philadelphia, PA
1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. It Ain’t Me, Babe
5. I Don’t Believe You
(She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. Just Like a Woman
11. Girl from the North Country
12. Wedding Song
13. Nobody ‘Cept You
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 6
January 9, 1974 – Maple Leaf Gardens, Toronto, Canada
1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. It Ain’t Me, Babe
5. It Takes a Lot to Laugh, It Takes a Train to Cry
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. Just Like a Woman
11. Girl from the North Country
12. Wedding Song
13. Nobody ‘Cept You
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 7
January 11, 1974 – Montreal Forum, Montreal, Canada
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Nobody ‘Cept You
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 8
January 14, 1974 (Afternoon) – Boston Gardens, Boston, MA
1. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. It Ain’t Me, Babe
5. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 9
January 15, 1974 – Capital Centre, Largo, MD
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. I Don’t Believe You (She Acts Like We Never Have Met)
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Wedding Song
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 10
January 16, 1974 – Capital Centre, Largo, MD
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. One Too Many Mornings
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Nobody ‘Cept You
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 11
January 17, 1974 – Coliseum, Charlotte, NC
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 12
January 19, 1974 (Afternoon) – Hollywood Sportatorium, Hollywood, FL
1. All Along the Watchtower
2. Ballad of Hollis Brown
3. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
4. The Times They Are A-Changin’
5. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
6. Gates of Eden
7. Just Like a Woman
8. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
9. Forever Young
10. Something There Is About You
11. Like a Rolling Stone
12. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 13
January 21, 1974 – The Omni, Atlanta, GA
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Leopard-Skin Pill-Box Hat
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 14
January 22, 1974 – The Omni, Atlanta, GA
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. Ballad of Hollis Brown
8. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
9. The Times They Are A-Changin’
10. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
11. Gates of Eden
12. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
13. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
14. Forever Young
15. Something There Is About You
16. Like a Rolling Stone
17. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 15
January 26, 1974 (Afternoon) – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 16
January 26, 1974 (Evening) – Hofheinz Pavilion, Houston, TX
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Something There Is About You
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
DISC 17
January 30, 1974 – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. All Along the Watchtower
5. Ballad of Hollis Brown
6. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door – released on Before the Flood
7. The Times They Are A-Changin’
8. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
9. Gates of Eden
10. Just Like a Woman
11. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – Incomplete
12. Forever Young
13. Something There Is About You
14. Like a Rolling Stone
15. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
16. Blowin’ in the Wind
DISC 18
January 31, 1974 (Afternoon) – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
1. All Along the Watchtower
2. Ballad of Hollis Brown
3. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
4. The Times They Are A-Changin’
5. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
6. Gates of Eden – Incomplete
7. Forever Young
8. Highway 61 Revisited – released on A Musical History (The Band)
9. Like a Rolling Stone – Incomplete
DISC 19
January 31, 1974 (Evening) – Madison Square Garden, New York City, NY
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower – Incomplete
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
12. Gates of Eden
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Highway 61 Revisited
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
19. Blowin’ in the Wind
DISC 20
February 9, 1974 (Afternoon) – Seattle Center Coliseum, Seattle, WA
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. All Along the Watchtower
5. Ballad of Hollis Brown
6. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
7. She Belongs to Me
8. The Times They Are A-Changin’
9. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
10. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
11. Wedding Song
12. Forever Young
13. Highway 61 Revisited
DISC 21
February 9, 1974 (Evening) – Seattle Center Coliseum, Seattle, WA
1. The Times They Are A-Changin’
2. Just Like a Woman
3. Wedding Song
4. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
5. It’s All Right, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
6. Forever Young
7. Highway 61 Revisited
8. Like a Rolling Stone
9. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
10. Blowin’ in the Wind
DISC 22
February 11, 1974 (Afternoon) – Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA
1. All Along the Watchtower
2. Ballad of Hollis Brown
3. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
4. She Belongs to Me
5. The Times They Are A-Changin’
6. The Lonesome Death of Hattie Carroll
7. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
8. Wedding Song
9. Forever Young
10. Highway 61 Revisited
11. Like a Rolling Stone – Incomplete
12. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
13. Blowin’ in the Wind
DISC 23
February 11, 1974 (Evening) – Alameda County Coliseum, Oakland, CA
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. The Times They Are A-Changin’
11. Just Like a Woman
12. Gates of Eden
13. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right – Incomplete
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Highway 61 Revisited – Incomplete
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Maggie’s Farm
19. Blowin’ in the Wind
DISC 24
February 13, 1974 – The Forum, Inglewood, CA
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay – released on Before the Flood
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35 – released on Before the Flood
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man
7. All Along the Watchtower
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. She Belongs to Me
11. The Times They Are A-Changin’
12. Love Minus Zero/No Limit
13. Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right
14. Just Like a Woman
15. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
16. Forever Young
17. Highway 61 Revisited
18. Like a Rolling Stone – released on Before the Flood
19. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
20. Blowin’ in the Wind – released on Before the Flood (first two verses only)
DISC 25
February 14, 1974 (Afternoon) – The Forum, Inglewood, CA
1. Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I’ll Go Mine)
2. Lay, Lady, Lay
3. Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
4. Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
5. It Ain’t Me, Babe
6. Ballad of a Thin Man – released on Before the Flood
7. All Along the Watchtower – released on Before the Flood
8. Ballad of Hollis Brown
9. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
10. She Belongs to Me
11. It’s All Over Now, Baby Blue
12. The Times They Are A-Changin’
13. Just Like a Woman
14. It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding)
15. Forever Young
16. Highway 61 Revisited
17. Like a Rolling Stone
18. Blowin’ in the Wind – released on Before the Flood (last verse only)
DISC 26
February 14, 1974 (Evening) – The Forum, Inglewood, CA (Pt. 1)
Most Likely You Go Your Way (and I'll Go Mine) – released on Before the Flood
Lay, Lady, Lay
Just Like Tom Thumb's Blues
Rainy Day Women #12 & 35
It Ain’t Me, Babe – released on Before the Flood
Ballad of a Thin Man
All Along the Watchtower
Ballad of Hollis Brown
Mr. Tambourine Man
Knockin’ on Heaven's Door
DISC 27
February 14, 1974 (Evening) – The Forum, Inglewood, CA (Pt. 2)
She Belongs to Me
The Times They Are A-Changin'
Just Like a Woman – released on Before the Flood
Gates of Eden
Don't Think Twice, It's All Right – released on Before the Flood
It’s Alright, Ma (I’m Only Bleeding) – released on Before the Flood
Forever Young
Highway 61 Revisited – released on Before the Flood
Like a Rolling Stone
Maggie’s Farm
Blowin’ in the Wind
