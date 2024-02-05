When you've been around as long as Bob Dylan, and release as many records as he has, there's going to be a few misfires and not-quite-classics showing up in the catalog from time to time. They can't all be The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan and Blonde on Blonde.

Many of the records on the below list of the 12 Worst Bob Dylan Albums come from the early '70s and most of the '80s. Several reasons have been given for the dropoffs during this time. Following his run of classic '60s albums, Dylan, growing weary of the pressures and responsibilities of his success, retreated from the public eye while recovering from a motorcycle accident (which some still believe was staged to give the singer-songwriter some breathing room).

He withdrew from live performances during this period, choosing instead to make records that ranged from the foundations of country rock to downright baffling. Whether it was self-sabotage or the indications of a perpetually restless artist looking for direction, the early '70s were a rocky time for Dylan.

Likewise, his turn to gospel music at the end of the decade led to wildly inconsistent records throughout much of the '80s. Collaborations, dated production choices and reliance on cover songs plagued several albums before a temporary reset at the end of the decade paved the way for the comeback that remains until now. Love them or hate them, the 12 Worst Bob Dylan Albums are a notable part of one of the most significant catalogs in music history.