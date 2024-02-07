Blue Oyster Cult to Release New Album, ‘Ghost Stories’

Blue Oyster Cult will release a new album, Ghost Stories, on April 12, their first new release in over three years.

The LP features various songs recorded between 1978 and 1983, with the exception of one track from 2016, "If I Fell." Included is the only known recording of their concert cover of "Kick Out the Jams" by MC5.

All of the album's songs were originally recorded on reel-to-reel analog tape, and have now been transferred to digital audio. George Geranios, the band's original audio engineer, produced the songs, along with Steve Schenck and Richie Castellano. (Castellano is also a current member of Blue Oyster Cult.)

The album's full track listing, along with its first single, "So Supernatural," is available below.

In a press release, Ghost Stories is described as a "fitting finale" to the band's "recording legacy." It is currently available for pre-ordering.

Blue Oyster Cult currently has half a dozen tour dates lined up for later this year, the first of which is scheduled to take place on March 9 in Lincoln City, Oregon.

Blue Oyster Cult, 'Ghost Stories' Track Listing

1. "Late Night Street Fight"

2. "Cherry"

3. "So Supernatural"

4. "We Gotta Get Out of This Place"

5. "Soul Jive"

6. "Gun"

7. "Shot in the Dark"

8. "The Only Thing"

9. "Kick Out the Jams"

10. "Money Machine"

11. "Don't Come Running"

12. "If I Fell"

13. "Roadhouse Blues" (Bonus Track Japan)