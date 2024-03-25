Yes’ Overlooked ‘Talk’ Returns With Expanded Anniversary Box Set

Yes is taking a deep dive into one of the group's most overlooked albums, as 1994's Talk returns as an expanded anniversary box set. The reissue will include eight bonus studio tracks and a previously unreleased live concert. A complete track listing is below.

Available on May 24 in single-disc, 4CD and limited-edition white vinyl formats, Talk arrived during another period of transition for Yes. Their up-sized tour behind 1991's Union had just ended, but only members of the 1983-88 lineup took part in the next studio project.

Talk was notable, however, since these were the first shared writing sessions between Trevor Rabin and Jon Anderson. Despite notable earlier successes with 90125 and Big Generator, they were usually simply completing song ideas created apart.

"We all got together, of course, and did Union — and then me and Trevor started to really bond at that time," Anderson later remembered. "We hadn't really bonded before, so it was real interesting time. Trevor asked if I would come stay at the house, and work on some music — and that became Talk."

A new creative spark led Yes back to episodic compositions on "Endless Dream," a track that reconnects with the band’s artistic triumphs of decades before. (In fact, Yes hadn't done such long-form work since "Machine Messiah" on 1980's Drama.) "The album ended up having so much of the classic style of Yes," Anderson added, "and that's something very unique about it."

Yes' 'Talk' Sunk by Label Issues

Talk was nevertheless anything but old-fashioned. For fans of their more recent successes, "State of Play" was powered along by another crunchy turn on guitar from Rabin. In a groundbreaking move, the album was recorded digitally.

Still, this became the first Yes LP not to crack the Billboard Top 20 since their seminal era at the turn of the '70s. Talk then essentially disappeared when its parent label folded. A 77-show tour followed, taking Yes across the globe in what became a farewell for Rabin.

"I never like to blame anything else for a record that doesn't do millions of copies," Rabin subsequently admitted, "but that was one where it was a perfect storm of the wrong record company at the wrong time."

Both Anderson and Rabin have consistently ranked Talk among their favorites in the Yes catalog. "But the record company went bankrupt, and the album never got any promotion — so, it was on the next project," Anderson lamented.

Yes, 'Talk' 4CD Deluxe Box Set

CD1

Original Album

"The Calling"

"I Am Waiting"

"Real Love"

"State of Play"

"Walls"

"Where Will You Be"

"Endless Dream"

a) "Silent Spring (Instrumental)"

b) "Talk"

c) "Endless Dream"

CD2

Talk Versions

"The Calling (Special Version)"

"The Calling (Single Edit)"

"The Calling (Radio Edit)"

"Untitled" – Trevor Rabin Instrumental

"Endless Dream (Demo)"

"Where Will You Be (Instrumental)"

"Walls (Instrumental)"

"Endless Dream (Excerpt) (Instrumental)"

CD3

Live Canandaigua, New York (6/19/94)

"I Am Waiting"*

"The Calling"*

"Rhythm of Love"*

"Hearts"*

"Real Love"*

"Changes"*

"Heart of the Sunrise"

"Roundabout"

CD4

Live Canandaigua, New York (6/19/94)

"Cinema"*

"City of Love"*

"Make It Easy"*

"Owner of a Lonely Heart"*

Trevor Rabin Piano Solo/"And You And I"*

"I've Seen All Good People"*

"Walls"*

"Endless Dream"*

*Previously unreleased

